That’s why Annemarie Carpendale shows herself without pants on TV

Annemarie Carpendale always inspires with the trendiest looks on TV and via social media. In her latest outfit, however, the presenter left out the pants.

Munich – Annemarie Carpendale (45) is one of the most popular TV presenters and inspires in formats such as “taff” or “red!” (ProSieben) not least with her trendy styles. But before the 45-year-old steps in front of the camera and leads through the respective shows, Annemarie already gives insights into her current look on her Instagram profile. Of course, no trend is safe from Wayne Carpendale’s (45) wife and Annemarie can be sexy too. Recently, the presenter wowed with a crop top that cheekily showed her chest and now Carpendale simply leaves out the pants.

Over 630 thousand people follow Annemarie Carpendale’s life and looks on her Instagram account. In the stories there are mostly insights from the wardrobe and the make-up and in her feed the 45-year-old presents her finished looks, which viewers can also admire on the show. Now the mother of a son presents herself in the cloakroom without pants. And not because she’s not dressed yet, but because she’s jumping on the no-pants trend. Annemarie wears a crop top and transparent fishnet pants.

Annemarie Carpendale: “I can’t bring that”

“I dressed extra thick today,” Carpendale jokes on her Instagram Story while showing off the outfit to her fans. But although the look is considered suitable for everyday use by Hollywood stars such as Kendall Jenner (27) or Haily Bieber (26) and designers, Annemarie does not feel the revealing look. “I can’t bring that,” the 45-year-old continues to explain to her subscribers and decides to dress up the look with a long blazer and waist belt.

In a post, the beauty shows her finished look with a black blazer, which extends just over her bottom and thus prevents her appearance on TV in her underwear. “I feel disco,” Carpendale writes about the outfit from the “red!” studio. Fans are once again smitten with Annemarie’s look but feel she didn’t need the blazer. “So sexy our radiant Annemarie again. But you could have worn the first outfit from the story,” says a user of the moderator. The compliments poured out in the comment column. “The woman with the most beautiful legs in the world,” says one user and another writes: “It looks really chic”.