The 10 best shooters for PlayStation 4

Despite being at the end of its life, the PlayStation 4 still has several very interesting titles to play. Among the genres, one that received several releases throughout the 7th generation was shooting games.

Both FPS and TPS made several names in the gaming industry. So, today we are going to list 10 of the best shooters for Playstation 4 that are still worth playing.

That way, while the new generation’s library builds up, you can be entertained by these heavyweight games that made their mark at the time, some of which are still active today.

10. Destiny 2

Destiny 2 it has a considerable base of players and fans and even today receives content produced by Bungie.

Being a sequel to the first title, Destiny 2 managed to improve many things that were missing from the original game. In addition to increasing more features and gameplay.

Even having a very interesting campaign, with plots that cross the entire universe, the brilliance of this title is for the co-op mode. It is basically what keeps the game active until the present day and where players have invested many hours to specialize and explore everything.

And nothing better than farming items and armor in the company of your friends, chatting away.

9. Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 is indicated for those who enjoy a more acidic humor and a very frantic gameplay, with breathtaking action scenes.

One of the highlights of the game is precisely the characters that accompany the player. They’re the ones who add extra substance to the title, which at first might seem a bit generic.

Borderlands 3 it is also one of those games that you will invest several hours to find all the loots and secret chests if you want to close at 100%. But for sure all this exploration will yield great boss battles.

8. Battlefield V

For those who enjoy a more historical footprint and a lot of chaos and scenery destruction, Battlefield V is one of the most recent titles from the producer, with that classic gameplay of the saga.

You can assemble your characters with weapons, skins and props, in addition to being able to choose between classes. Each with its particularities and advantages. Inclsuive, you can visit battles that were marked in History.

7. Doom Eternal

Going now to a repackaged classic for more contemporary times. Doom Eternal delivers everything the originals were consecrated: lots of blood, violence and frantic action.

In addition to bringing quite challenging bosses, Doom Eternal manages to captivate the most hardcore players due to its mechanics and difficulty. So, if you’re looking for new airs and shooting demons on Martian soil, this game is an excellent choice.

6. Far Cry 6

Perhaps this is not the best title of the acclaimed franchise, but it is undeniable that Far Cry 6 fixed several problems of the fifth game released in 2018. With that, we have a gameplay more similar to what we saw in the third game, the most acclaimed.

The idea is to grow up within a guerrilla to fight a dictatorial and violent government. One of the charms of this sequence is the possibility of using improvised weapons and also pets with great personality.

In addition, we have the classic gameplay of invading barracks, knocking down posts and also fighting violence when we see it. All watered down with sarcastic tirades and also a lot of action.

5. Overwatch

One of the great titles of the last generation of consoles, Overwatch managed to raise a lot of people as it became popular. Its unique gameplay and complex mechanics appeal to both casual and competitive gamers.

With several different maps and objectives, each match is very particular, and everything varies depending on the formation of your team. This way it is possible to diversify the gameplay, since one hour he can assume the role of tank, another one of DPS and also healer.

However, the lack of support from Activision Blizzard caused the game to wane due to the lack of news and updates. With the arrival of the sequel, it is likely that we will have a new boom in players, but nothing like the peak that did Overwatch win as Game of The Year in 2016.

4. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Leaving the scope of FPS, we have the fourth game of a consecrated franchise since the Playstation 3, when it debuted, and in the fourth generation of Sony’s console it brings a dramatic story full of emotions.

Em Uncharted 4 we follow the infamous Nathan Drake on yet another adventure. Now with new characters and a plot that promises to shake any player.

As it is a TPS (third-person game), the focus is not so much on the shooting, although it is an essential part of the action scenes and the gameplay as a whole. Still, the interesting thing is to exploit the scenario to your advantage, catching enemies off guard or alone.

3. Fortnite

Coming to the Top 3, we have one of the darlings of the entire gamer community, Fortnite. The game, which exploded thanks to several streams and campaigns carried out by the company, features gameplay that consists of the footprint of Battle Royale, that is, you have to face all the opponents on the map and be the last one to survive. This, along with the difficulty of the buildings to protect yourself, added a layer of high complexity to the game.

Maybe he doesn’t have the same charm he had two, three years ago. Still, we have a consistent player base and the game continues to receive updates from Epic Games.

2. Rainbow Six: Siege

Now, starting with a well-established FPS, even in the competitive environment, we have Rainbow Six: Siege. With a much more tactical footprint, the game features matches with two teams, one that defends and the other that attacks. Each player can choose from several unique characters, with unique gameplays and accessories.

The overall objective is precisely to invade a location and rescue hostages or plant explosives (or disarm them), quite reminiscent of the dynamics of the classic Counter-Strike. Meanwhile, the opponent focuses on building obstacles and traps to protect himself.

1. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare

The reboot of the classic FPS from Playsation 3 would not be left out. With a more modern look, more fluid graphics and gameplay, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare It is an excellent choice for long hours of gameplay.

Here we have a campaign known and acclaimed by fans of the action genre, but it is in the multiplayer that CoD established itself as a benchmark for the market. Its gameplay is addictive and also frantic, with varied matches and several game modes.

Definitely an indication for anyone who likes to shoot a few shots without worrying too much about complex mechanics or strategies.