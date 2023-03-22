The 10 highest rated players in the NWSL in the new ‘FIFA23’ update

The video game ‘FIFA23’ from EA Sports wants to say goodbye with hype and cymbalBecause in a few months this franchise will no longer be called that, but if you want to find out about the little gossip, here we leave you everything on that subject.
And this March 22, A new update has arrived to the video game that is exciting gamers from all over the world, because a new league is debuting.
It is not Liga MX, because unfortunately for EA Sports, they are in eFootball -what PES was-, but the one that debuts, It is a league that is growing like foam.
Without further ado, it is the NWSL, or in its description, the National Women’s Soccer League and in terms more of our language, the women’s soccer league in the United States.
That’s how it is, Women’s soccer continues to increase its strength in the video game ‘FIFA23’because we already have Sam Kerr as the cover and the first time of a few women’s leagues in the EA Sports delivery.
The 10 best NWSL players in the video game ‘FIFA23’
With the addition of the NWSL to ‘FIFA23’, some of the best players from around the world are coming to the game, because The women’s league in the United States is one of the most competitive.
Alex Morgan is the highest rated player in ‘FIFA23’ of the NWSL with an average of 90followed by Debinha with 88. Triple tie with 87 PIR between Sophia Smith, Rose Lavelle and Mallory Swanson.
Another triple tie in rating 86 between Christen Press, Becky Sauerbrunn and the legend, megan rapinoe. Finally, Kailen Sheridan and Alyssa Naeher share 85 on average.
|player
|Valuation
|Equipment
|Alex Morgan
|90
|San Diego Wave
|debinha
|88
|Kansas City Current
|Sophia Smith
|87
|Portland Thorns
|Rose Lavelle
|87
|OL Reign
|Mallory Swanson
|87
|Chicago Red Stars
|Christen Press
|86
|Angel City
|Megan Rapinoe
|86
|OL Reign
|Becky Sauerbrunn
|86
|Portland Thorns
|Kaylen Sheridan
|85
|San Diego Wave
|Alyssa Naeher
|85
|Chicago Red Stars