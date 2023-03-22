The 10 highest rated players in the NWSL in the new 'FIFA23' update

March 22, 2023

The video game ‘FIFA23’ from EA Sports wants to say goodbye with hype and cymbalBecause in a few months this franchise will no longer be called that, but if you want to find out about the little gossip, here we leave you everything on that subject.

And this March 22, A new update has arrived to the video game that is exciting gamers from all over the world, because a new league is debuting.

It is not Liga MX, because unfortunately for EA Sports, they are in eFootball -what PES was-, but the one that debuts, It is a league that is growing like foam.

Sam Kerr in ‘FIFA23’ – Photo: Screenshot

Without further ado, it is the NWSL, or in its description, the National Women’s Soccer League and in terms more of our language, the women’s soccer league in the United States.

That’s how it is, Women’s soccer continues to increase its strength in the video game ‘FIFA23’because we already have Sam Kerr as the cover and the first time of a few women’s leagues in the EA Sports delivery.

Sam Kerr and Mbappé on the cover of the video game 'FIFA 23'
Cover special edition of the video game ‘FIFA23’ – Photo: Screenshot

The 10 best NWSL players in the video game ‘FIFA23’

With the addition of the NWSL to ‘FIFA23’, some of the best players from around the world are coming to the game, because The women’s league in the United States is one of the most competitive.

Alex Morgan is the highest rated player in ‘FIFA23’ of the NWSL with an average of 90followed by Debinha with 88. Triple tie with 87 PIR between Sophia Smith, Rose Lavelle and Mallory Swanson.

Alex Morgan with the San Diego Wave
Alex Morgan with the San Diego Wave – Photo: Getty Images

Another triple tie in rating 86 between Christen Press, Becky Sauerbrunn and the legend, megan rapinoe. Finally, Kailen Sheridan and Alyssa Naeher share 85 on average.

player Valuation Equipment
Alex Morgan 90 San Diego Wave
debinha 88 Kansas City Current
Sophia Smith 87 Portland Thorns
Rose Lavelle 87 OL Reign
Mallory Swanson 87 Chicago Red Stars
Christen Press 86 Angel City
Megan Rapinoe 86 OL Reign
Becky Sauerbrunn 86 Portland Thorns
Kaylen Sheridan 85 San Diego Wave
Alyssa Naeher 85 Chicago Red Stars

