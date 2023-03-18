The 10 signings of America that nobody ever understood

América always seeks to sign the best footballers to be able to stay at the top and fight for titles, however, their reinforcements are not always right, since several of them have been left behind, apart there have been others that the azulcrema fans have never he understood if they did not have the quality for it.
Here are ten signings of the America that no one ever understood:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Since his arrival, everything already seemed strange, since he arrived in Mexico without even having made his debut in the First Division of Brazil.
In his presentation he scored a goal, so that gave signs that he could be a good reinforcement for the AmericaHowever, he never drilled the nets again in a total of 241 minutes in his first tournament and 54′ in his second. After tremendous disappointment, he returned to his country to continue playing in the lower divisions, retiring just as he landed on Aztec soil, without debuting in the highest category of his country.
A signing that the Coapa fans never understood. El Mono arrived in an emergent way to take charge of the midfield due to the injuries that distressed the rest of the footballers.
What surprised the most was that the Mexican had just come from being without a team after leaving Mazatlan. Its performance was not optimal, so the board decided not to renew it.
The Ecuadorian came to Mexico with the reputation of being a player endowed with great individual technique and with enough character to charge the offense, something that he could not demonstrate in six months with tigers. Despite the fact that he spent the night in San Nicolás de los Garza, still the America He decided to get his services for the Clausura 2007, lasting a single season by playing six games, two as a starter and the other relief, for a total of 313 minutes.
A signing for oblivion.
The Argentine midfielder trained in Godoy Cruz He went from loan to loan for different clubs in his country such as Sportivo del Bono, Luján de Cuyo, lanusUnion of Sunchales and Defense and JusticeThat is why it was not understood that the feathered signed him in 2014. Already in the Nest he was injured during his stay, playing eleven games with one goal and four assists. Even so, he was champion of the League and Concachampions.
He arrived in Coapa for the Apertura 2017. From the outset he was not well regarded by the American fans because of his past as a puma. In the end, he was not up to the situation either, even though at the beginning he was a continuous bet of the coach. He only saw action in twelve games during a year, being far from the versions that he showed as selected Under-20 and Under-23.
Going through the lower ranks of the Paraguayan team, the man formed in the sun of america He was signed by the Azulcremas for Clausura 2027, even though he had only seen action in six matches without scoring or assisting. His passing was short-lived, since he only played two games scoring one goal. After that, he went to the MLS with the Portland Timberswhere it currently remains.
The Venezuelan put on the jacket of the America after having been in different teams in a few years such as ULA Mérida, Standard Lieja, Boca Juniors, lanusMedicine students, Deportivo Tachira and Nacional Táchira. There were eleven different leagues during his career, going through the Liga MX in 2022, but he only spent half a year with those of Coapa because later he went to saint Louis and in 2003 he left for his country.
Being a Mexican player without much of a poster, his arrival at Nido did not generate much expectation after having been with León y Toluca. The midfielder was signed for the Apertura 2019, but he only played seven games, since in the few opportunities he received he made mistakes that led him to lose the confidence of Miguel Herrera. After six months, she put on the elastic of Pumas.
The left side and interior was not well remembered in Americasince his arrival was due to the confidence of the louse herrera. Despite having stood out in the beginning with Saints Lagoon and lower teams, in Coapa he had an irregular pace without being able to contribute much, which left him without arguments to justify his permanence in the institution.
The midfielder shone in a big way with the Queretaroreason enough for the feathered to sign him, however, since his arrival he was not well received by the American fans, who said that he did not have the quality or the bearing to put on the cream-blue shirt, for this reason he only stayed for a semester and left for he Necaxa.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!