The 12 strokes of noon: the personality hidden in the mysterious Star is finally revealed, discover its identity...

The Mysterious Star of 12 strokes of noon has completely discovered blue boxes this Sunday, March 26, 2023. The face of the hidden star is now revealed in the center of the screen. Here’s who it is!
A new mysterious Star has been in play since February 27, 2023 and the discovery of journalist Pierre Lescure by Florian, the former Master of noon. With the new rules of the game concerning the final round of the TF1 game, the candidates have the chance to see the face of the hidden personality without having to make deductions with all the clues around. Thus, this Sunday March 26, after the new good performance of Céline, in place in the game since March 14, the hidden star appeared in the center of the screen… Unfortunately, the champion did not manage to “Masterstroke” and will have to wait at least until tomorrow to hope to try his luck.
The 12 strokes of noon : a great French actor and director was hiding behind the Mysterious Star
In the center of the picture, the face of the hidden star appeared and it was…Albert Dupontel ! Philippe Guillaume, his real name, was born in 1964 in Saint-Germain-en-Laye in the Yvelines. His career is atypical since the man had started studying medicine before moving towards theater classes. After years spent on the boards, he became known to the public for his role in A very discreet hero by Jacques Audiard, in 1995. A participation that earned him a nomination for the César for Best Supporting Actor. He then alternates between several registers, as good a performer of comedies as of dramas. Having become a director, he even won a César for Best Screenplay in 2014 for 9 months firm alongside Sandrine Kiberlain.
The 12 strokes of noon : what did the clues refer to?
Before it appeared on the screen, several clues were made available to the contestants. In background, the decor represents Ireland and the famous lake of Connemara. This is where the actor shot the film two days to kill directed by Jean Becker. Top right, the white coat refers to his years spent in the Faculty of Medicine. On the top corner left, the plane is the symbol of Albert Dupontel’s passion for aviation. As a child, he assembled the models. He also learned to fly. Skin is a reference to the legendary scene in Bernie in which – using his gardening tool – he hit everything that moved in the house he was trying to invest. The pile of books refers to the film adaptation that the comedian made ofgoodbye up there, the 2013 Goncourt Prize for Pierre Lemaître. As for the medieval helmet and easelthere is no doubt that Zette will enlighten us when the Mysterious Star is won…
