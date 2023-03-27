The 2 migliori azioni from the beginning of the year against the big of the Ftse Mib stentano uscire gives a long lateral phase

STMicroelectronics and Leonardo are the 2 migliori azioni from the beginning of the year with the big del Ftse Mib. At the closing of March 24, infatti, avevano guadagnato 37.6% and 32.4%, respectively. The first title has enjoyed the strength of the technological sector that is dominating both in Europe and in Italy. Still, the technological index for excellence, the NASDAQ, from the beginning of the year is the best in the World. Il secondo titolo, invece, è volato sulle ali della corsa agli armamenti che è ripresa in tutti i Paesi senza distinzione di latitudine e di longitudine. Da qualche mesa, però, entrambi i titoli sono bloccati in a phase of congestion. Andiamo a verdere quali sono i livelli che stanno contenendo le quotazioni delle due azioni.

The indications of the graphic analysis under the title Leonardo

Leonardo finmeccanica (MIL:LDO) has bought the price of March 24 at a price of 3.48% compared to the previous price at €10.67.

Premesso che relative force of the title rispectto al Ftse Eb rimane very strong, but cui also in case of forti ribassi the quotas dovrebbero resist meglio alla carica dei tori. As if you see the graph it is from the beginning of March that Leonardo’s actions are moving all within the individual trading range of livelli €10.479 and €11.19.

At this point, quindi, only the rottura in chiusura di giornata di uno dei two livelli indicati potrebbe dare direzionalità alle quotazioni.

I will note that at the moment I am not in a situation of excess, I have not oversold nor have I overpurchased.

Per STMicroelectronics continues the long phase: i livelli da monitorare

the title STMicroelectronics (MIL:STM) has released the seduta from March 24 at a price of 45.41 euros, with a reduction of 3.78% compared to the previous seduta.

Da inizio anno esta título è stato il migliore del Ftse Eb. Tuttavia, as I showed in a previous article, Da Febbraio si sta muovendo in uno strettissimo trading range la cui sola rottura potrebbe dare direzionalità alle quotazioni: €44,105 – €47,025.

Il destino di una delle 2 migliori azioni da inizio anno tra le big del Ftse Mib, quindi, potrebbe dependere da quale livello verrà rotto in chiusura di giornata.