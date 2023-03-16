The 2023 electoral calendar was made official

The National Electoral Chamber approved the schedule for the next elections, which highlights the realization of the PASO on August 13 and the general ones on October 22.

Through Extraordinary Agreement No. 35, the country’s highest electoral court established, among other issues, the dates of the primary and general elections, when the registers, the recognition of electoral alliances and the terms of the electoral campaign.

In addition, the dates of the Mandatory Presidential Debates that will be held on October 1 and October 8, and in case there is a second round, a third debate will be held on November 12.

Notable dates: