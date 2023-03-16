The 21 miners who were trapped in the mines of Sutatausa, Cundinamarca, died, confirmed the authorities

It was also known that two of the four workers who are still trapped will be rescued in the afternoon of March 15, 2023.

On the morning of Thursday, March 16, the governor of Cundinamarca, nicholas garcia and the president, Gustavo PetroThey regretted the lifeless discovery of the 10 miners who were still trapped in the mine that exploded on Tuesday night, in the municipality of Sutatausa (Cundinamarca), due to an accumulation of gases.

This would have been confirmed by the head of state in a trill, through his usual communication channel, Twitter:

“I have been in communication with Governor Nicolás García, who has just informed me that despite all the efforts of the rescue teams, unfortunately 21 people lost their lives in this tragic accident in Sutatausa. All my solidarity to their families.”

The rescue operations continued to advance despite the difficulties caused by the transfer to this area, because it is approximately one hour from the town center, as reported by the captain Alvaro Farfandepartmental delegate of the Cundinamarca Fire Brigade in the village Cajon Rocks.

Prior to the last finding, National Risk Management confirmed that 10 bodies of the 11 that were reported as deceased were recovered. Despite the rain, rescue agencies continue to work to remove the bodies of the workers from the rubble.

The state of the survivors will be known with the official medical report, for now they have been transferred to a care center. .

“Rescuers have already had contact with the dead, we have rescued six, but they have already reached where they are. Reality shows that every minute that passes is less oxygen timegiven that they are 900 meters away deep”, explained García on the morning of this Wednesday in an interview with Blue Radio.

For his part, the CEO of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), Javier Pava Sánchez, delivered new statements to the media in which he expressed his sadness for the lives lost, but also assured that from that entity they will continue working until the last person is removed from the tunnels.

UNGRD leads permanent PMU after emergency in Sutatausa mines. The official reports will be delivered at the end of the search operations.

“Until we rescue the last miner who is trapped inside the mines, we will continue with the search work,” Pava said.

In addition, he reported that the entity activated all its fronts so that these operations were carried out as quickly as possible and thus save as many lives as possible. Also, to protect the life of the rescuers and not regret more deaths in the midst of rescue actions.

“After the explosion, all the operating procedures for these cases were activated in order to guarantee the security of the lifeguards, who are the people who carry out operational tasks inside the mine, likewise all the response organizations that have activities outside the mine to care for people that are extractedas well as the wounded and those who have died”, said Pava Sánchez.

Firefighters, Police, CTI and Sijin attend to the emergency

Hence, although the teams of the National Mining Agency (ANM), Firefighters, Red Cross, Civil Defense and the Departmental Risk Unit continue with the rescue work, the departmental president regretted how low are the odds to manage to rescue the 10 people who are still inside.

The emergency it was reported around 8:15 pm on March 14 and, since then, rescue agencies have been working to find the close to 30 workers who were trapped in the mines, after the strong detonation, product of what, until now, is believed to have been a gas buildup.

Rescue work in Sutatausa

“It is an accumulation of gases, as we know these mines were full of gases inside. methane gas, In addition, there is coal dust, this, in addition to being toxic, is highly explosive and obviously this caused this emergency to occur as such,” said fire captain Álvaro Farfán, in an interview with the aforementioned media.

In the first hours of the rescue, García announced that a Unified Command Post (PMU) to be able to attend to the situation: “At this time, the PMU has already been installed, and from the Dptal Risk Management system, we have activated the @GrupoPONALSAR, fire brigades and ambulances. Through the CRUE, he is in the personal mining rescue zone of @ANMColombia (sic) ”, he pointed out.

And, around 8:00 in the morning, the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro regretted the news and mentioned being contact the government to add efforts in the search:

“What happened in the Sutatausa mine was an unfortunate tragedy, where 11 people died. We are making every effort with the Cundinamarca government to rescue the trapped people alive. A hug of solidarity to the victims and their relatives”, read their usual communication channel, Twitter.

To which, despite the bad prognosis, the governor decided continue coordinating the rescue with the emergency agencies, the fire brigade and the Ubaté mining rescue, who had to travel to the area, since, as Captain Álvaro Farfán, departmental delegate of the Cundinamarca Fire Brigade, clarified, there is no continuous presence of these teams in the area.

“We continue from the PMU in all articulation processes and through the coordination of the specialized Mining Rescue group to be able to carry out all the corresponding actions and to be able to rescue these people who are currently trapped in the mine in the shortest possible time,” said Governor García.

The mines (El Hoyo, El Lucero and La Esperanza, etc.) are legalTherefore, in principle, the accident was not due to questionable practices; However, an analysis, carried out by experts, on what happened is already expected.

In short, there was “a chain reaction, an explosion was generated in one of the mines and this affected the other four (…) We are talking about five mines. At the time they had 30 miners who were developing exploitation in the matter of coal” of which, only seven managed to get out on their own.

“The report at noon regarding the situation presented in the municipality of Sutatausa is of 7 people who left by their own means; two people who were rescued alive; Unfortunately, we have found 11 bodies of miners who died and we continue working to rescue the 10 workers who are still trapped,” Governor García reported, adding that more than 115 rescuers are on the groundstriving together with the National Government, to rescue the greatest number of lives.

While, of the nine people who were able to get out of the mine, all they are stable6 they are already discharged and the other three are believed to be able to return to their homes in the afternoon, according to the last part of the Ubate Hospital.

Like the three rescuers who presented health problems due to inhale gases inside the mine, in addition to the fact that “relatives of the victims are receiving psychosocial support”, stressed the governor.