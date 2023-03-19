“The 49.3, I receive it as an insult”: a majority MP facing anger in his constituency

The mobilizations continue against the pension reform, after the activation of 49.3 by the executive. The elected representative of Hérault Philippe Vignal is trying to defend the reform with his fellow citizens.

Continue to defend pension reform. Renaissance deputy Philippe Vignal went this weekend to meet his fellow citizens in order to defend on the ground the pension reform adopted Thursday via article 49.3 by the executive. The chosen one faced the anger of the inhabitants.

“49.3? Forced passage”, tackles a Héraultais, as the deputy passes, traveling to Saint-Just, north-east of Montpellier.

“Tool 49.3, I take it as an insult”

Eager to defend the reform carried by the presidential majority, Philippe Vignal wants to feel the pulse of his constituency with its inhabitants. “We need to meet the French right now,” he says.

Are you worried?”, Launches the elected official to a Héraultais. “Tool 49.3, I receive it as an insult”, replies a resident.

“The government’s only response is to impose its reform without dialogue,” said another. The member may evoke the discussions with the unions and the debates in Parliament, the man is not convinced.

There was no vote at the end”, he retains.

“It’s very tense”

Another resident says she is worried and warns the deputy. “Be careful, because it’s very tense (…). Even our children are starting to tip over (…) and they won’t ask questions,” she says.

New rallies against the reform took place on Saturday. Some gave rise to clashes, particularly in Paris where 81 people were arrested. The debate on the no-confidence motions tabled against the government on Friday is due to take place on Monday.