The 5 footballers who stood out from the Mexican team against Suriname

The Mexican team they defeated, not without difficulties, their counterpart from Suriname in the game corresponding to the Nations League, by a score of 0-2 on the field of Franklin Essed Stadion.
The goals were the work of Johan Vásquez (64′) and Dankerlui’s own goal (82′). It should be noted that Santiago Giménez missed his shot from eleven steps, when the ball flew.
Here we present the 5 Aztec soccer players who stood out in this match.
5. Santiago Gimenez
Despite missing the penalty kick, the striker Santiago Gimenez seeks to be one of the benchmarks of the Aztec team.
The ‘Bebote’ fought and tried from the outskirts of the area looking to surprise the goalkeeper Roggeveen.
4. Gerardo Arteaga
The defender gerardo arteaga It was one of the most outstanding elements in this match. From the first minutes he was seen fighting one-on-one and sending dangerous services inside the area. Without a doubt, he seeks to convince Cocca to be one of the essentials in the starting eleven.
3. Uriel Antuna
what to say about Uriel Antuna? Undoubtedly, one of the best footballers on the pitch in Paramaribo. The sprinter took advantage of his ability to get rid of rivals, touched, moved and was the target for the penalty that Giménez missed.
2. Carlos Acevedo
the goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo he became one of the heroes of the Tricolor. Had it not been for him, the score would have been huge in favor of Suriname.
Santos Laguna’s goalkeeper came out on time for the plays and stopped the most dangerous actions of the rival team.
1. Johan Vasquez
The best of the Mexican team was Johan Vasquez. The defender from the Italian Cremonese won all the one-on-ones, reached the coverage on time and did his best to save Carlos Acevedo’s goal.