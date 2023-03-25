The 5 key soccer players of the Mexican team against Jamaica

Next Sunday the Mexican team they will be facing their counterpart from Jamaica in a match corresponding to the group stage of the Nations League.
The Aztec team comes to defeat, not without difficulties, the Surinamese team by a score of 2-0. Now, they know that a win will be important for the next round of the competition.
Here we present you who are the 5 key players of the Tri for this match.
5. Guillermo Ochoa
For this match one of the men to follow will be the goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. The goalkeeper who is trying his luck in Italian soccer will seek to use his experience to keep his goal clean.
4. Cesar Montes
Another of the Mexican soccer players who will be key to this commitment against Jamaica is Cesar Montes. The ‘Cachorro’ is living a good moment and is one of the immovable in European football with Espanyol.
3. Hirving Lozano
One of the soccer players most loved by Mexican fans is Hirving Lozano. It is expected that ‘Chucky’ will start and make a difference with his speed and refined technique on the pitch.
2. Henry Martin
Today the best Mexican player in the Liga MX is the striker Henry Martin. The ‘Bomba’ has a litmus test to find out if it is made for the national attack and to be one of the essentials by coach Diego Cocca.
1. Edson Alvarez
What a moment he is living Edson Alvarezwho is the best at Ajax in the Netherlands.
The ‘Machín’ will be one of the footballers to follow for this match, where he will seek to be a real wall to prevent the rivals from advancing.