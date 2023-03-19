The 76ers hit the table and the Warriors continue in free fall

Chicago (USA), Mar 18 (EFE).- The Philadelphia 76ers sealed their eighth consecutive victory this Saturday and snatched second place in the NBA East from the Boston Celtics, defeated in Utah, in a day in the one in which the Golden State Warriors prolonged their vertical fall away from home with their setback in the field of some Memphis Grizzlies without Ja Morant.

GRIZZLIES 133 – WARRIORS 119

In what should be their last game without Ja Morant, who was serving his eighth game suspension for posting a live video with a gun at a nightclub, the Grizzlies toppled the Warriors powered by 31 points from Jaren Jackson and 26 from Desmond. Bane. Tyus Jones gave a valuable contribution with thirteen points and fourteen assists.

The Warriors suffered their 11th consecutive loss on the road and have a record of just seven wins in 29 games played away from San Francisco. Jonathan Kuminga was the top scorer for the reigning champions with 24 points on a night when Steph Curry didn’t go over 16 points.

JAZZ 118 – CELTICS 117

The Celtics blew a 19-point lead in the second quarter and fell to the Utah Jazz, losing the second seed in the East to the 76ers. That yes, the setback of the Miami Heat in Chicago gave them the mathematical classification to the ‘playoffs’.

Finn Lauri Markkanen had a double double of 28 points and ten rebounds for the Jazz that placed ninth in the West, in play-in positions. For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and Jayson Tatum did not go beyond fifteen, with 4 of 12 shooting.

KNICKS 116 – NUGGETS 110

Jalen Brunson returned after three games out and was the best of the Knicks with 24 points in the win, with a comeback of thirteen points in the third period, against a Nuggets who lost four of their last five games.

The Serbian Nikola Jokic was one step away from the triple double with 24 points, ten rebounds and eight assists.

PACERS 121 – 76ERS 141

The 76ers sealed their eighth straight win led by Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, with 31 points each, in a game in which James Harden was sidelined with a left foot problem.

The Pacers couldn’t compete without Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Chris Duarte. His best scorer was Aaron Nesmith, with 25 points.

CLIPPERS 108 – MAGIC 113

The Clippers, without Kawhi Leonard, interrupted their four-game winning streak when they lost at home against the Orlando Magic before the 28 points of Markelle Fults, who signed the best performance of her career.

The Clippers were not enough for Paul George’s thirty points or Ivica Zubac’s double double of 16 points and 16 rebounds.

BULLS 113 – HEAT 99

The Bulls continued their good form and added their fourth victory in the last five games, led by 24 points from DeMar DeRozan. They did it a day after beating the Timberwolves in a vibrant game decided after two overtimes.

The Chicago team is now tenth in play-in positions, while the Heat (38-34) occupy seventh place.

WIZARDS 118 – KINGS 132

Domantas Sabonis flirted again with the triple double with 30 points, nine rebounds and ten assists and led the Kings in the victory over the Wizards despite Kyle Kuzma’s 33 points.

The Kings kept up with the Grizzlies, with whom they share the second position in the West. The Wizards dropped to 11th, out of the play-in spots.

RAPTORS 122 – TIMBERWOLVES 107

Still shaken and low on gas after a 24-hour double-overtime loss at the Bulls, the Timberwolves fell at the Raptors to 28 points from Fred VanVleet and 27 from Pascal Siakam.

The Raptors clung to the ‘play-in’ and are currently (35-36), after three consecutive victories.

.

Classifications:

.1. Milwaukee Bucks 50-20

.2. Philadelphia 76ers 48-22

.3. Boston Celtics 49-23

.4. Cleveland Cavaliers 45-28

.5. New York Knicks 42-30

.6. Brooklyn Nets 39-31

.7. Miami Heat 38-34

.8. Atlanta Hawks 35-35

.9. Toronto Raptors 35-36

10. Chicago Bulls 33-37

11.Indiana Pacers 32-39

12.Washington Wizards 32-39

13. Orlando Magic 29-42

14. Charlotte Hornets 22-50

15. Detroit Pistons 16-55

– Western Conference:

.1. Denver Nuggets 47-24

.2. Sacramento Kings 43-27

.3. Memphis Grizzlies 43-27

.4. Phoenix Suns 38-32

.5. LA Clippers 37-34

.6. Dallas Mavericks 36-35

.7. Golden State Warriors 36-36

.8. Minnesota Timberwolves 35-37

.9. Oklahoma City Thunder 34-36

10. Utah Jazz 34-36

11. LA Lakers 34-37

12. New Orleans Pelicans 33-37

13. Portland Trail Blazers 31-39

14. Houston Rockets 18-52

15. San Antonio Spurs 18-52