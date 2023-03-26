“The 8 Steps”: Nicole Neumann went through a tense moment on the air

One of the figures that always manages to capture all eyes is Nicole Neuman. In addition to the fact that the announcement of her wedding with the racing driver Manu Urcera keeps all her fans on alert. The blonde works as a jury in the El Trece program “Los 8 Escalones”, which is hosted by Guido Kaczka.

On this occasion, Fabián Cubero’s ex was somewhat nervous and uncomfortable due to a situation experienced with one of the participants, who is dedicated to the production of pigs. As is already known, Nicole Neuman She is a faithful protector of animals and this in particular generated some tension in the air.

At the moment the driver asked María, the participant of Los 8 Escalones, what she did, the contestant said that she loved what she did and that she preferred not to detail much for Nicole Neuman. “I don’t want to dwell too much on Nicole. We do complete cycles, I attend deliveries, I do artificial insemination,” Maria told Kaczka’s request. the famous model He made a few faces, but at the time he had no opinion on the matter.

The participant clarified that talking about her profession sometimes does not go down well with the people around her. “We try to take care of animal welfare, we treat influent water. A lot of awareness regarding this. This issue does not bring much comfort in some areas, because today there are many vegan, vegetarian people and obviously they are not in favor of my production and I do not enter into debate, “continued the contestant. Then, Nicole decided to make a discharge and expressed: “First I wanted to clarify, María, I didn’t say anything before and I called myself silent, but because I don’t like to debate either and I’m not against anything or anyone. The truth is that the only thing I do is be in favor of myself belief that is always the defense of animals as sentient beings”clarified the lace.

Pampita’s gesture with Nicole in “The 8 Steps”

A few days ago, Pampita Ardohain was summoned by the production of the cycle to share the jury table with Nicole neumann and the eyes were fixed on the two of them, since for many years they have maintained an enmity.

The story that Pampita shared on her Instagram.

However, Pampita decided to share an Instagram story where the two figures of the program appear and this would have meant a good gesture on the part of the brunette, despite the rumors of fights in the locker room over clothes.