The AFA announced how the ticket sales will be for the friendlies of the Argentine National Team

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced this Wednesday what the sale of tickets for the friendlies of the Argentine National Team will be like and provided details of the “World Champions Party”, a few days after the event.

After the historic consecration in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after beating France in an epic final, the national team will play in the country again next Thursday, March 23, in the first of the two friendlies for the FIFA date, against Panama at the Monument Stadium.

Pending confirmation of the start time of the match at the River stadium, the AFA announced the sale of tickets for the duel that will serve to celebrate the title, although they did not define the prices, days and hours of sale. However, they reported that the sale of tickets will be through the Deportick website.

In a statement published by the AFA, details of the “mega show” that will take place on the River field were announced. The event will be hosted by Sergio Goycochea and the participation of leading artists from the Argentine urban scene. In addition, there will be a light show, visual effects and fireworks with the World Cup present.

Beyond the friendly against Panama, the “Scaloneta” will face a second match in the interior of the country that will also serve to continue the celebrations for having achieved the third star.

On Tuesday, March 28, Lionel Messi and the rest of the world champions plus others mentioned by Scaloni will face off with the Curaçao team at the Madre de Ciudades stadium, in the province of Santiago del Estero.

In addition to the 26 players who were part of the World Cup roster, the coach also added several who had been chosen, but who could not play in Qatar due to suffering various injuries, such as Nicolás González and Giovani Lo Celso. He also added projection youth like Alejandro Garnacho, who will eventually be out due to injury, and Valentin Carboni, from Inter Italy.

The squad list of the Argentine National Team:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River), Geronimo Rulli (Ajax) and Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa).

Defenders: Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Nehuén Pérez (Udinese), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester) United), Nicolás Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) and Lautaro Blanco (Elche).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Maximilian Perrone (Manchester City), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) and Valentin Carboni (Inter).

Strikers: Lionel Messi (PSG), Paulo Dybala (Roma), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla) and Giovanni Simeone (Napoli). ).