The affectionate exchange between Marcelo Tinelli and his ex, Paula Robles

Although on many occasions couples can end up fighting or having a bad relationship, this situation does not always occur and some people manage to keep in touch over the years, sometimes out of affection and other times for something in common such as a son. This is the case of Marcelo Tinelli and Paula Robles, who had a tender exchange to remember their son Francisco’s birthday.

The exchange between Paula Robles and Marcelo Tinelli.

It is that “El Cuervo” and the model shared several stories with messages to commemorate the birth of the young man they had together. “I always adore you, Pau. What a beautiful photo! What a nice moment. What a divine son we have and how much we love him.”wrote Marcelo Tinelli by sharing an image that his ex-partner had uploaded in which they could be seen all together several years ago.

“Cheers, Mark! Me too! Happy Birthday to Fran! ”, Paula Robles replied, on her social networks, to Marcelo Tinelliwith whom he seems to have a good relationship. During the past week, Cande, the daughter of the presenter and Soledad Aquino, had written to the media to ask them to please join the new broadcast of “Dancing for a Dream,” which will presumably be broadcast on América TV.

Cande Tinelli’s comment to Paula Robles.

The couple separated in 2009 after several years together and with two children together, Francisco and Juana, and with a relationship that, although it was not more romantic, continued positively between the two. From that moment on, she gradually moved away from the television cameras, although from time to time she shares some things on her social networks.

Trouble in the Family

After several months of back and forth, the novel by Marcelo Tinelli on television, by 2023, it seems to have come to an end, after it was learned that América TV plans to hire him to do a version of “Bailando por un Sueño”, which is rumored to be published between June and July.

However, the response requested by the media to be in front of the cameras would be to pay off a debt that his production company maintains and which the channel could take over. “The most important detail of this secret agreement has a figure of six zeros in dollars and is linked to a debt that he faces with La Flia,” Rodrigo Lussich stated in “Socios del Espectáculo”, who pointed out that the amount owed by the driver is between 800 thousand and 1 million dollars.