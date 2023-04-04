The alarm: Fewer and fewer threatened women get sheltered housing

– We are concerned because we notice that fewer and fewer threatened women are getting help from the social services, especially with sheltered housing, says Bernardita Núñez, who is the general secretary of Terrafem – a non-profit organization that provides support to abused women of foreign origin.

According to Terrafem, the assessments have been changed so that only women who are subjected to the most severe violence receive help. The placements are also increasingly short-term.

– This means that several on-call apartments are now empty – not only with voluntary organizations such as Terrafem, but also with social services, says Bernardita Núñes.

Meeting with politicians in the town hall

During Tuesday, six different organizations, which work with support for women and children exposed to violence, had a meeting with the Social Citizens’ Council in Stockholm.

– We know that the idea-driven women’s organizations and women’s shelters are very important for the city and we want to protect them, says Social Citizens Councilor Alexander Ojanne (S).