The alleged aggressor of Norma Lizbeth is linked to the process

Azahara Aylín “N” who was arrested for the death of 14-year-old Norma Lizbeth, was linked to the process for the crime of qualified homicide.

According to the Judiciary of the State of Mexico, this day the initial hearing was held for the formulation of the charge for the case where the link to the process and the precautionary measure of internment during the process were determined.

The 14-year-old teenager, with the initials AAML and withheld identity, was made available to the judicial authority for compliance with an arrest warrant.

Norma Lizbeth was a student at the Official Secondary School 518 Annex to the Normal Teotihuacán “Los Jaguares”, where she was a victim of bullying and bullying.

On March 13, he had a fight against his alleged attacker, who hit him several times, even with a stone, which was videotaped by his companions.

After the fight, Norma received medical attention, but days later she began to feel bad, lost consciousness and died.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) initiated the corresponding inquiries and determined that a head injury that evolved was the cause of death and requested the Specialized Control Judge in the Comprehensive Criminal Justice System for Adolescents to issue an arrest warrant. arrest of the minor allegedly responsible.