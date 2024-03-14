The anguish of an asylum seeker

Legal help is what Elizabeth Leiton, a Colombian asylum seeker, is asking for. She has been with her family in the city for nine months and navigating the legal system has frustrated her.

“And you think that you are leaving, and that when you leave, you are arriving here and that everything is going to be solved, and you find that no, that here is a world where you have to do other things and wait so long to achieve a little stability.” . There you are afraid, let’s say, of physical terror and here it is psychological, waiting for what is going to happen to your status, what is going to happen to you, what is going to be the future of your child,” said Elizabeth.

-And as I mentioned, the language barrier plays a very fundamental role, facing a lot of papers, and as you told me, you move like a ball, from place to place.

“Every place you go, they give you a lot of documents, I translate, I translate, and I say, I’m going to go to this part, you go, suddenly you have to stand in line, it takes time, and they make another appointment for you, or you’re going to be on a list Standby”.

But fortunately, Elizabeth attended the free legal clinic offered by Catholic Charities in the Bronx, where they give them information about legal services, consultations with lawyers and courses to know their rights.

-What do you expect from here today?

“Wow, as soon as I opened those doors and walked in, my expectations were met. Because I see that there are quite a few officials serving the staff, the public, I hope that you will help me, please with the file to the judge, to give me some assurance regarding that, and by God it would be great if I can find representation from a lawyer.”

She is not the only one, the place was packed with immigrants looking for legal help.

“We, the lawyers of Catholic Charities, are providing consultations, information so that people can tell their stories, explain why they have come from their country of origin, talk about what is happening in their cases in court so that We can advise you on how to proceed,” explained Laura White.

If you have an appointment soon and have not yet been able to obtain legal help, lawyers recommend showing up for the appointment and asking the judge for more time for your case.

