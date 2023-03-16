The announcement: The inner harbor bridge will be openable

At a press conference on Thursday, the chairwoman of the municipal board Sophia Jarl (M) and the chairman of the community planning committee Reidar Svedahl (L) presented that there will be an opening drawbridge in the new district, which was the original plan.

Due to the municipality’s strained financial situation, the bridge plans were changed to a cheaper fixed bridge in the Civic Cooperation’s supplementary budget for 2023. New calculations and a declaration of intent with the developers developing the area are said to be some of the reasons for the new decision.

– Another important reason is that we are in a recession and Borgerlig Samverkan does not want to worsen the conditions for the Inner Harbor and the companies that will develop the area together with the municipality of Norrköping, says Sophia Jarl (M) in a press release.

The bridge will be ready in 2026.