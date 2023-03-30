The Argentine Institute of Gastronomy inaugurated its brand new facilities in La Plata

During the day of this Thursday, the brand new facilities of the new affiliate of the Argentine Institute of Gastronomy (IAG) at the street intersection 49, between 7 and 8. The celebration was attended by its academic director, Ariel Rodriguez Palaciosits Pastry Director, Osvaldo Grossand municipal and provincial government authorities.

Although the event took place this Thursday, the school year 2023 at the facility began earlier this month. In this sense, Grupo Apunto, the local company that was associated with the prestigious institute, reported that during the inauguration “the great call that was obtained with the recent registrations” and the institute’s formal welcome to the city.

Joaquín Cicchettidirector of IAG La Plata, expressed his agreement with “the authorities, guests, teachers, cooks, students and businessmen who made it possible for all the careers and courses to be taught”.

In this sense, it was indicated that there are about 300 students who today make up the brand new enrollment of the La Plata branchamong all its offers.

The careers that are currently taught are: Professional Gastronomy, Professional Pastry Chef and the new Professional Plant Based.