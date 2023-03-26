The Argentine National Team reached first place in the FIFA ranking today after the consecration in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, while Brazil and France complete the podium.

The team led by coach Lionel Scaloni took advantage of Brazil’s defeat in a friendly with Morocco and, after the victory over Panama in the middle of the world champion’s party at the Monumental stadium, secured the top of the ranking.

The albiceleste team, who also won the Copa América and the Finalissima in the last half, had not held that position for seven years, since the last time it had been in 2016.

Argentina, whose squad today has a day off, will face Curacao this Tuesday at the Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero from 8:30 p.m. to close the FIFA double date.