The atmospheric narrative game Citizen Sleeper will be released on March 31 on PlayStation

It is therefore in its entirety that the game written and imagined by the sole Gareth Damian Martin will make its PlayStation debut after enveloping Xbox, Switch and PC gamers in its sweet spatial melancholy. Remember that this science fiction game puts the player in the synthetic skin of a Sleeper, a machine endowed with the consciousness of a human being who lands on the space station Erlin’s Eye, a community where everyone seeks their place in the warm a cold world. The player spends his days rolling dice to measure the success of the various actions he undertakes, the Sleeper notably needing to work to meet his energy needs.

Lost in space, but not alone

But the heart of the game is based on encounters with the different characters of the colony, complex personalities steeped in humanity, both by the quality of the writing and by the richness of the pencil stroke of the French designer Guillaume Singelin. Special mention to Lem and Mina, exploited construction worker doing his best to reconcile his work and be present for his adorable daughter, in the hope of obtaining a ticket which would allow him to escape these exhausting living conditions and offer a future to Mina. Made up of choices and priority management, the adventure leads to different endings.

On the other hand, the question of accessibility has not evolved since the release of the game, Citizen Sleeper is therefore still available only in English (and not at college level). On the PlayStation Blogthe author of the game announces in passing that Citizen Sleeper attracted 500,000 players, which seems respectable but still quite niche for a game available in Game Pass since last May.