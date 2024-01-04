The author of the PP anthem accuses the SGAE of not paying him for his work

Although the name of Manuel Pacho It won’t sound like anything to the average reader, his work has been popular in Spain for thirty-five years. Although he is the creator of many of the advertising pieces that play on the radio, His most important work was composing the anthem of the Popular Party (PP) back in 1989.

What should have been a success that would have practically solved his life became nothing short of torture. Pacho, who gave an interview in The worldhas told how the General Society of Authors and Editors (SGAE) has not paid him anything for the copyright corresponding to the use of the anthem.

The treatment that the PP had with me was always exquisite. He paid me for all the work of making the versions, which were 32: the merengue, the rocker, the pica… I always had the best treatment from them. My problem is with the SGAE, which has not paid me any fees in 30 years, arguing that its polls did not capture thousands of rallies held in this period, he explains in the conversation.

The issue is even judicialized and, although there have been attempts by the SGAE to reach an agreement, this has not yet occurred. Pacho demands an amount that would be around six zeros, while the organization offered him only 4,000 five years ago. I cannot give you an estimated amount, because being prosecuted may affect the amounts discussed in the trial, the author emphasizes. Even so, according to the SGAE, the amount should be around 150 euros per meeting.

The story of how the jingle was contracted is curious. It was with a Spain that was already preparing for the great events of 1992 and with Miguel ngel Rodríguez – chief of staff of Isabel Díaz Ayuso – as head of communication. Whether or not it had to do with the musical piece, the organization fulfilled its purpose and in 1996 it achieved an absolute majority with Aznar.