The Balkany return to court, this time for the release of a sexual photomontage

Patrick and Isabelle Balkany back in court: the former mayor of Levallois-Perret and his wife are on trial this Tuesday, April 4 in Nanterre for the dissemination of photomontages of a sexual nature by the former municipal councilor, David-Xavier Weiss, who has become the first deputy of the current municipality.

Patrick and Isabelle Balkany, 74 and 75, are on trial for “use of a document relating to images of a sexual nature and obtained by an invasion of the privacy of another’s privacy”.

They are suspected of having broadcast, in February 2021, this photomontage with the aim of harming David-Xavier Weiss, the current first deputy mayor of Levallois and Agnès Pottier-Dumas, a former ally who has become a political opponent of the Balkany.

Disclosure of a document of a sexual nature

Since his departure from the town hall of Levallois in 2020, Patrick Balkany has multiplied criticism on social networks against his replacement and his team. During the investigation, the Balkany spouses explained that they found the photos in a mailbox in an envelope and then sent them to several people and in particular to Agnès Pottier-Dumas, to warn her.

A few days later, David-Xavier Weiss filed a complaint for disclosure of a document of a sexual nature. “We deny having committed any offense and reserve our explanations for the court”declared to AFP Me Robin Binsard who represents the Balkany spouses with Romain Dieudonné.

Prosecuted in two other cases in Nanterre

Patrick Balkany, who was mayor of Levallois for thirty years (1983-1995 and 2001-2020) and deputy, is currently being prosecuted in two other cases in Nanterre. Already indicted for “embezzlement of public property or funds by a person holding public authority”he is being prosecuted in another file for ” misuse of corporate assets “ et “illegal taking of interests”.

Last January, the Paris Court of Appeal reduced the sentences of Patrick and Isabelle Balkany for laundering tax evasion and pronounced a confusion of the sentences with those imposed for tax evasion in the first part of the case. They were therefore sentenced respectively to four and a half and three and a half years in prison, as well as a fine of 100,000 euros each and ten years of ineligibility.

As part of the conviction for tax evasion, the former baron of Hauts-de-Seine, who had already spent five months in prison in 2019-2020, was reincarcerated for six months, from February to August 2022. Isabelle Balkany, she benefited at the beginning of March in this part of a conditional release measure. Her husband said in late February on CNews that she was suffering from pancreatic cancer.