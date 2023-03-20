The Banque de France more optimistic for the economy, but announces a peak in food inflation in the spring

Renewed optimism at the Banque de France: in its latest forecasts published on Monday March 20, the institution doubled its growth forecast in France for 2023 and is now counting on a 0.6% increase in gross domestic product (GDP). ), compared to 0.3% previously envisaged.

On the inflation front, the central bank is lowering its forecast for 2023. “There is a little more growth and a little less inflation”summarized the chief economist of the central bank, Olivier Garnier.

For 2023, the institution justifies the doubling of its growth forecast by inflation (in particular energy) lower than expected, and “higher growth in global demand”.

However, these good surprises are offset by “financial environment” of the country, with exchange rates and borrowing rates being less positive than in December.

Even increased, the growth forecast for 2023 remains lower than those of the OECD (0.7%, raised by 0.1 point on Friday) and the government (1%).

High food inflation

Another lesson: while food inflation has taken over from energy inflation as the main driver of price increases, it should peak “towards the end of the first semester”according to Matthieu Lemoine, one of the authors of the 2023-2025 macroeconomic projections published on Monday.

Prices would then rise more slowly, thanks to “the planned easing of the price of agricultural inputs (…) and the international prices of agricultural raw materials”, explains the institution. But “we do not expect a drop in food prices over the horizon of our projection”that is to say 2025, warns Matthieu Lemoine.

All goods and services included, the harmonized consumer price index (HICP) – the inflation barometer which refers to the European level and which the Banque de France uses in its projections – would stand at 5.4% annual average in 2023, against 6% expected so far.

The HICP would then fall to 2.4% in 2024 and then 1.9% in 2025, below the 2% mark targeted by the European Central Bank (ECB).

These forecasts of activity and inflation are nevertheless dependent on “many hazards”.

No inflationary spiral

“The indirect effects of the recent banking and financial volatility should be closely monitored, as recent events caused by the closure of the Silicon Valley Bank in the United States or the uncertainty around Credit Suisse have reminded us”she explains.

The difficulties of American and Swiss banks have indeed caused chaotic sessions on European financial markets including the Paris Stock Exchange, investors fearing a major financial crisis.

But the governor of the Banque de France François Villeroy de Galhau reiterated on Friday March 17 on BFM Business his confidence in the solidity of European banks, as did the French Banking Federation on Saturday for the banks of France. And the institution does not believe either in a lasting effect on the economy of the tensions concerning the pension reform.

“There may be temporary effects from one quarter to the next”recognized Olivier Garnier, but “when we reason on the multi-year horizon (…) it is not likely to significantly affect the projection”.

These uncertainties aside, the Banque de France is therefore counting on a clear upturn in growth in 2024 (1.2% as anticipated in previous forecasts) and in 2025 (1.7% against 1.8%). This relaunch should be supported in particular by an upturn in household consumption (+1.5% in 2024 and +1.6% in 2025), whose remuneration should experience more dynamic growth than in recent years.

The average salary per head, which includes overtime and bonuses, should grow by 6% in 2023, 4.6% in 2024 and 3.7% in 2025, without purchasing power jumping in the same proportions. “This wage increase should not lead to an inflationary spiral”specifies the Bank of France.

In terms of employment, the unemployment rate would increase “transient” in 2023 and 2024 before restarting a “decline” from 2025.