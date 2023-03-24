The basins respond to “a question of food sovereignty” according to the vice-president of the FNSEA

Thousands of people are expected to take part in demonstrations in Deux-Sèvres against the mega-basins from Friday until Sunday.

The basins answer a question of “food sovereignty” supports Friday, March 24 Joël Limouzin, the vice-president of the FNSEA. This weekend in Deux-Sèvres, the authorities are expecting between 7,000 and 10,000 opponents of this method of capturing water. “You have to ask the right questionsdefends the farmer. Water, today, falls in a disparate way and is badly distributed on the territory, it is necessary to know if one wants to store this water when it falls in abundance. If a river is dry, if it is not replenished because there is no rain, other alternatives will have to be found.

For the vice-president of the FNSEA, today there is a real risk in not choosing this method of capture. “You have to put things calmly and not pit one system against another.explains Joël Limouzin. It is to know if we want to bring all our food from outside from countries that irrigate and that we will watch things pass. To illustrate these remarks, the farmer takes the example of “tomatoes from Spain, produced from water that has been stored.”

“Today, society asks us to have agriculture with local production. So let’s not be schizophrenic on the subject, let’s be realistic.” Joël Limouzin, vice-president of the FNSEA at franceinfo

The Minister of the Interior announced the mobilization of 3,200 gendarmes and police officers this weekend in the face of this new prohibited demonstration against basins in Deux-Sèvres. The vice-president of the FNSEA recalls that these basins have today “all authorizations with impact studies” and he rebels against the demonstrators, “people who are in excessive extremism”.