The BCRA transferred pesos to the Treasury for the first time in 8 months

He Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA)) turned money back to Tesoro national after more than eight months without making direct transfers. It was a transaction $130,000 million in Temporary Advances.

The twist occurred on Friday, as reported bloomberg lineand it is the first since the arrival of Sergio Massa to the Ministry of Economy, which had promised not to request assistance from the BCRA to finance the deficit.

In this way, the Treasury consumed more than one 90% of the issuance goal agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the first quarter of the year, which stands at $139.3 billion.

The agreement established that transfers from the Central Bank to the Treasury should not be greater than $372.8 billion in the second quarter, $651,400 million for September and the $883,000 million accumulated in the year, which would consist of a 0.6% of GDPas established in the agreement with the Fund.

This situation puts even more pressure on the fulfillment of the goals agreed with the organism, after the easing of the reserve accumulation objectives was materialized, while the fiscal guidelines (a drop of 1.9% in the primary deficit and transitory advances to the Central Bank for 0.6% of GDP) remained unchanged.

He fiscal deficit consumed practically the entire goal agreed with the IMF between January and February for the first trimester. The main cause was the direct impact of the drought on the collection of withholdings charged to principals agricultural export complexes. Economists anticipate the loss to be at least US$4.2bn compared to 2022, almost 859bn pesos or 0.7 points of GDP.

In that scenario, the Government had as its main option to speed up the adjustment to meet the goal of a primary red (difference between income and expenditure of the Public Sector not counting payments debt) that goes from 2.3% last year to 1.9% of the GDP foreseen in the agreement for 2023.

In addition, in relation to the accumulation of international reserves, the Government is preparing to receive bad data at the end of this quarter, since to meet the needs of the market, the BCRA had to sell US$1,459 million so far this month and US$2519 million in the year.

In this context, this Thursday the International Monetary Fund (FMI) showed his concern and said that he was notified by he debt swap to public sector organizations nationalwhich forces these entities to get rid of their sovereign debt bonds in dollars and subscribe Treasury securities in pesos, and asked to deepen the measures to comply with the agreement, reported TN.