The Beatles Experience arrives in Miami with an amazing symphonic concert

MIAMI– After 60 years since the legendary British band performed in Miami The Beatles arrive to the magical city to commemorate this anniversary, the Royal Symphony Orchestra next to The Jukebox with the symphonic concert The Beatles Symphonic Experience, he April 13th in it James L. Knight Center.

Royal Symphony Orchestra, composed of an outstanding group of talented international and local musicians, they will be performing alongside the renowned band The Jukebox Beatles Tribute . Made up of four young Puerto Ricans, The Jukebox It is considered one of the best tribute bands in Latin America and worldwide.

This band has earned the recognition of fans of the Liverpool quartet internationally, thanks to their great physical resemblance and, of course, also in their voices.

The Beatles Symphony Experience arrives in Miami, thanks to Maestri Productions, the producer of tribute events and concerts, with more than 8 years of experience, bringing the best shows and events internationally.

With a repertoire of more than 27 songs, including hits like Let It be, Yesterday, Hey Jude, Twist and Shout, among others, this tribute seeks to transport the public and fans on an unforgettable journey to the 60’s era.

This is a complete experience that includes the original instruments and amplifiers used by The Beatles. The musical direction and arrangements are in charge of Professor Armando Ramírez. The concert promises an extraordinary musical banquet for lovers of the legendary British band.

More about the concert

Royal Symphony Orchestra and the tribute band The Jukebox Beatles come together for an unforgettable performance that combines the magic of classical music with the pop legends who started a revolution. Experience your favorite Beatles songs like Hey Jude y Yesterday like you’ve never done before.

The Beatles Symphony Experience will take place in Miami, on April 13, 2024, at the James L. Knight Center. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.

Source: Press release/Media Force Global + Partners