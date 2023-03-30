Already merit! After a long wait, we are a few hours away from the return of Tecate Pa’l Norte, which will undoubtedly return to give us a lot of good nostalgia, since many bands will remind us of mere adolescence. And if the music is not enough, it’s time to check the before and after of the vocalists that we will see in Tecate Pa’l Norte.

And it is that as they say out there, time passes and it shows in us, but also in our favorite singers and frontmans. That is why melancholy will be present on March 31, April 1 and 2 at Parque Fundidora, when a lot of acts that they surely listened to when they were kids will perform.

Official lineup of Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023. Photo: Tecate Pa’l Norte.

Let’s check the before and after of 10 vocalists that we will see in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023

It doesn’t matter if we’re talking about huge international bands or Mexican groups, if they’ve been in the music industry for a long time, it’s natural and normal for them to look different from when they started their careers (since obviously we all age). And of course that This transformation is clear in some singers who will play in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023.

But while we warm up our engines for the party that awaits us in Parque Fundidora and to give ourselves a tasty nostalgic blow, Here we leave you the before and after of 10 vocalists that we will see in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023. They are ready? Here we go.

Illustrative image. Photo: Official Facebook of Tecate Pa’l Norte.

Brandon Flowers will return to Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 with The Killers

We start this list with one of the best frontmen of recent times, neither more nor less than Brandon Flowersthe vocalist of The Killers. After six years, he will return to Tecate Pa’l Norte together with the Las Vegas band to close the 2023 edition of the festival with a flourish and without a doubt, his presentation is one of the most anticipated.

And the most curious thing of all is that checking the before and after of the vocalists that we will see in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023, Brandon Flowers is the one who has changed the least, because it seems that the years do not pass by and he’s still the same 20-year-old guy who just released “Mr. Brightside” with The Killers, right?

Brandon Flowers de The Killers/Fotos: Getty Images

Alex Kapranos will raffle with Franz Ferdinand in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023

Definitely, Franz Ferdinand is one of the bands of Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 that we are most excited about. And it is not for less, since five years have passed since they played at the festival and four since their most recent visit to Monterrey. So as you will see, they have not been in the land of roast beef for a long time.

But unlike Brandon Flowers, and considering the before and after of the vocalists that we will see in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023, Alex Kapranos has changed a lot, because over the years he has changed his look several times (She has even painted her hair in various colors) and you can see the passage of time on her face. But yes, she continues to raffle like the greats.

Alex Kapranos in Franz Ferdinand/Photos: Getty Images

Rubén Albarrán and Café Tacvba will set the heels at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023

It is time to talk about an emblematic Mexican singer who always gives his all on stage and will also shine at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023. Of course we are referring to Rubén Albarrán, who will be present at a new edition of this festival together with Café Tacvba.

It is no secret to anyone that since the beginnings of the satellites, Rubén Albarrán has changed a lot, since he has been given different names and has even used masks on stage. And without a doubt, from the before and after of the singers that we will see in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023, it is one of those that hits us with nostalgia.

Rubén Albarrán of Café Tacvba/Photos: Getty Images

Erik Canales and Allison will arrive at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 with a nostalgic set

And since we are talking about nostalgia, we cannot leave aside Allison, who will arrive in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 with a raffle show full of classics to celebrate their 20-year career. So hold on, because on your set, the melancholy will be very hard.

Of course it is interesting to check the change of Erik CanalesWell, just like the before and after of all these vocalists of Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023, since he is not the same guy who surprised us with Allison with songs like “Frágil” and “Me cambió“. Although we must accept that it still looks very cool.

Erik Canales de Allison//Photos: Getty Images/Deja Gomez

Leonardo de Lozanne will perform as a soloist at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023

In the last edition of Tecate Pa’l Norte we had the chance to see the acoustic set of Fobia, and the net was one of our favorite presentations of the festival, because its unplugged show was luxurious. However, Leonardo de Lozanne will return to Fundidora Park to present his solo project.

Unlike other Mexican rockstars and some of this list of vocalists that we will see in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023, it seems that the before and after of Leonardo de Lozanne does not existbecause really, he looks just like he did in the 90s and as the years go by, he continues to improve as a singer and songwriter.

Leonardo de Lozanne/Photos: Getty Images

Álvaro López and Los Bunkers will return to Monterrey with Tecate Pa’l Norte

Definitely, We are sure that many are counting the hours to see Los Bunkers in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023, because they return to Monterrey after a long time in silence and after almost a decade of playing in the first edition of the festival. So surely all the royals will fill the main stage to see their return.

And yes, to be honest, It shows that time has passed by Álvaro López (because it is evident that he has a few gray hairs). But without a doubt, this is one of the before and after of the vocalists of Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 that is clearer than water, isn’t it?

Álvaro López from Los Bunkers//Photos: Getty Images/Stephania Carmona

José Madero will surely break it in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023

There is the saying that “no one is a prophet in his land” -as our grandparents would say-. However, there are exceptions to the rule and that is the case of José Madero, who fills in Monterrey or any place where he performs. But after selling out everywhere, he will finally play in Tecate Pa’l Norte.

And if, We are clear that a long time has passed since José Madero appeared with PXNDX and that they headed the emo mexa movement (which was never a phase). But it is surprising to see his before and after, since unlike other vocalists who will be at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023, It looks just like when he sang “Date in the operating room.”

Jose Madero/Photos: Getty Images

Isaac Brock and Modest Mouse were one of the surprises in the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 lineup

One of the things we like the most about Tecate Pa’l Norte is that its lineup has something for all tastes. It doesn’t matter if you like rock, hip-hop, urban or electronic, there will always be a band or artist that can beat you. However, one of the surprises in this year’s poster was Modest Mousewho will return to Monterrey after a decade.

As well as many other vocalists not only from this list (also from his generation), the before and after of Isaac Brock is very clear (because time does not pass in vain, it happens to us too). But even though it looks a little different, what’s cool about the Modest Mouse singer is that he still sings the same riffs like “Float On.”

Isaac Brock de Modest Mouse/Fotos: Getty Images

Dr. Shenka and Panteón Rococó will throw the slam in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023

It remains to check a couple of before and after the vocalists that we will see in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023but it is time to talk about neither more nor less than Dr. Shenka. And it is that no matter how many times we see him with Panteón Rococó, they always raffle on stage and their presentation is synonymous with a blowout.

And the truth is that we are left with a square mouth because removing one or another gray hair (and one or another change of look), It seems that the Dr. Shenka that we have today is the same one that appeared next to the Pantheon at the UNAM toquines in his youth. Or what do you say?

Dr. Shenka from Panteón Rococó/Photos: Getty Images

Tyler Joseph from Twenty One Pilots will give a great show at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023

Yes, we got upset when Blink-182 canceled their presentation at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023. However, they managed to fill that gap with a band that always shines live, the Twenty One Pilots.. So expect a spectacular show full of hits and an amazing staging when they close on the second day of the festival.

And to finish with this before and after of the vocalists that we will see in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023, we have Tyler Joseph, who already shows a bit of age and tours on top. However, he continues to jump and sing on stage as in his youth, a great frontman in every sense of the word.

Tyler Joseph de Twenty One Pilots/Fotos: Getty Images

