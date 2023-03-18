The best cell phones with 6 GB of RAM that you can get for less than $130,000

Those looking to get the right amount of processing out of their cell phones should make sure that their device has enough RAM. An amount of 4 GB may be enough for many less demanding users, but a little more is always good. You may also want to look at phones with up to 16GB of RAM, but that may be overkill.

8 to 12 GB is the sweet spot for most peoplealthough a cell phone with 6 GB of RAM it should be good enough for most average users.

With that in mind, iProfessional prepared the following list of the best phones with 6 GB RAM what can you get for less than $130,000.

The search was carried out in Free market in the first week of March, in an incognito session, and it only reached new models in official stores on that platform.

Moto G82 5G

6.6″ screen.

It has 3 rear cameras of 50Mpx/8Mpx/2Mpx.

16Mpx front camera.

Snapdragon 695 5G Octa-Core 2.2GHz processor with 6GB of RAM.

5000mAh battery.

128GB internal memory.

Splash resistant.

With facial recognition and fingerprint sensor

Precio: $102.299 in the Castillo chain store in Mercado Libre.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

6.4″ Super AMOLED screen.

It has 4 rear cameras of 48Mpx/8Mpx/5Mpx/2Mpx.

13Mpx front camera.

Exynos 1280 Octa-Core 2.4GHz processor with 6GB of RAM.

5000mAh battery.

128GB internal memory.

Waterproof.

With fingerprint sensor.

Dust resistant.

Precio: $129.999 in the official electronics store of Mercado Libre.

Moto G71 5G

6.4″ OLED screen.

It has 3 rear cameras of 50Mpx/8Mpx/2Mpx.

16Mpx front camera.

Snapdragon 695 5G Octa-Core 2.2GHz processor with 6GB of RAM.

5000mAh battery.

128GB internal memory.

Waterproof.

With facial recognition and fingerprint sensor

Precio: $105.999 in the Castillo chain store in Mercado Libre.

How much RAM does your Android phone really need in 2023?

The most popular cell phones have a wide range of RAM sizes. At one end you have some of the best android cell phones with up to 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM.

On the other hand, the cheap cell phones they have variants with only 4 GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the middle ground is packed with many devices with 6 GB and often 8 GB of RAM.

In general terms, less expensive phones tend to have smaller amounts of RAMwhile higher-end premium flagships offer much more.

The question is, how much RAM do you need when buying a new phone? What is the ideal amount of RAM for an Android phone in 2023? How much do you need to add a bit of preparing for the processing demands of the future?

How is the memory management in a cell phone?

Every computer, including your smartphone, uses random access memory (RAM). Your running programs, your data, and the operating system are stored in RAM while the computer is running.

About ten years ago, Android devices had 512 MB or 1 GB from memory. However, the average amount of RAM in cell phones has grown rapidly. In 2014, many premium phones had 3GB of RAM, and 4GB became the de facto standard a couple of years later. 4 GB is now considered the bare minimum for a new phone.

No matter how much RAM your phone has, it is a finite resource that must be managed. Every time you open a new application, it must occupy a part of this memory.

Simple apps and games will use a few hundred megabytes, while more sophisticated games can use up to a gigabyte of RAM. The most demanding games can use up to 1.5 GB of RAM.

With 4GB of RAM, there’s enough space for several medium-sized games or apps, along with the operating system, to happily reside together. However, at some point, there will be no more free RAM. This is where the swap space.

A necessary exchange of memory

To handle this eventuality, modern computers use a technique known as swapping.

The oldest and least used memory pages are written to the swap storage and the memory they occupied in RAM is free.

If that swapped memory is needed later, saved memory pages are read back from storage and are copied back into RAM (swapped).

This greatly increases the amount of memory available to store apps and databut the tradeoff is that it is much slower compared to RAM.

Desktops, laptops, and servers use external storage (hard drives, flash storage) as swap space. Android uses a slightly different technique.

Instead of writing the pages to storage, Android compresses data and writes them back to RAM.

This is known as zRAMfollowing the Unix/Linux tradition of using “z” to indicate compression.

If we assume a relationship of 50% compression128KB of RAM can be reduced to 64KB, freeing up 64KB.

He kernel de Linux you see zRAM exactly as you would traditional swap space.

Compressed memory cannot be read directly, so if needed, it must be decompressed and copied back, just like traditional swap.

However, swap space (especially zRAM) is also a limited resource.

If Android runs out of swap space, should become more aggressive and start deleting the apps that are already in memory.

That means an app you wanted to go back to may be forced to close, as it Android must leave space for the new app you want to start.

What this all means is that the more RAM you have, more apps you can keep in memory simultaneously without Android removing older apps.

Less RAM means Android needs to kill apps from memory more frequently. With that in mind, what is the optimal amount of RAM?

How much RAM do you need in your Android phone?: The final answer

Clearly, 4 GB is not enough for an average amount of multitasking. Only the three or four most recent games on the market will remain in the cell’s memory.

Las productivity apps They tend to be smaller than games, so you should be able to run five or six smaller apps together before some of them reload when you use them again. 6 GB of RAM will help alleviate this problem.

The recommendation is to aim for a minimum of 6 GB of RAM when buying a cheap smartphone. For high-mid-range or high-end devices, 8 GB will provide a good multitasking experience plus some demands you may face in the future.