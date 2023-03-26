The best memes in honor of Chabelo: goodbye, buddy

This March 25, 2023, everyone in Mexico received the sad and shocking news about the death of the legendary comedian and host Xavier López “Chabelo”. A public figure of open television who reigned over the country’s children’s programming for decades.

Because of this, there are entire generations of young people and adults who know, respect and admire with affection the trajectory of this artist who had survived the last decades in Mexican popular culture as a recurring object of memes for this quality of being an eternal child who seemed immortal.

For years and years, dozens of celebrities from the same generation as Chabelo or much younger, died, while Xavier was still here among us. Such a situation triggered a relatively curious and highly recurring viral phenomenon.

Where the death of any celebrity immediately positioned the ex-driver as a Trending Topic. All based on publications that confirmed that he was still undefeated. Unfortunately that time is over.

Chabelo’s death shook the internet and gave us many memes in his honor

At 9:16 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 the official Twitter account de Chabelo was the first to confirm the death of the celebrity by publishing a couple of messages where the unfortunate event was discussed.

It was news that triggered moments of incredibility, since in recent decades multiple episodes had emerged with the news of his supposed death that was denied shortly after. But this time it was different:

This is a very sad morning, Xavier Lopez Chabelo, father, brother and husband has left us suddenly, due to abdominal complications. — Xavier Lopez Chabelo (@chabelooficial) March 25, 2023

With a torn soul and knowing that many and many people have loved him for many years and that they will feel his departure, we ask you to pray for his rest and give us the opportunity to spend in peace the mourning that overwhelms our entire family. Lopez Miranda Family — Xavier Lopez Chabelo (@chabelooficial) March 25, 2023

According to the publication itself, Xavier López would have died as a result of “abdominal complications” that ended up being fatal, ending the apparent infinite longevity of the former driver.

Both tweets accumulate at the time of writing this note hundreds of thousands of reactions as well as a large number of responses and retweets. But in parallel, a curious but predictable phenomenon began to emerge for the usual dynamics of Twitter.

Where various accounts, as a tribute or as a mere reaction to the unexpected news, began to publish memes starring Chabelo, where the gesture has worked as a heartfelt tribute to the artist.

Here at FayerWayer we share some of the most memorable memes we’ve come across. With a careful selection from the perspective that it works as a tribute and almost a light joke in his honor:

We woke up to the sad news that the great Chabelo passed away at the young age of 88. May the force be with him as he was with us every Sunday. pic.twitter.com/e68fX8c0Oq — The Deform (@eldeforma) March 25, 2023

All of Mexico upon finding out that Chabelo had a petatero and remembering those Sundays with the Cataphyxia, Mr. Aguilera and the Troncoso Furniture: pic.twitter.com/YS8Hrbfn8t — Chocomilk de Coco🧸🍫 (@chocomilkdecoco) March 25, 2023

Chabelo will outlive Xavier López “Chabelo”, the iconic Mexican actor, singer and television host who will be long remembered for his character as a spoiled child, his long-running En familia con Chabelo program and for the jokes surrounding his supposed immortality. pic.twitter.com/fA35x6EW03 — Chabelo lived longer than (@chabeloviviomas) March 25, 2023

Rest in peace, Xavier López “Chabelo”, friend of all children.