The best memes in honor of Chabelo: goodbye, buddy

The best memes in honor of Chabelo: goodbye, buddy

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 26, 2023

This March 25, 2023, everyone in Mexico received the sad and shocking news about the death of the legendary comedian and host Xavier López “Chabelo”. A public figure of open television who reigned over the country’s children’s programming for decades.

Because of this, there are entire generations of young people and adults who know, respect and admire with affection the trajectory of this artist who had survived the last decades in Mexican popular culture as a recurring object of memes for this quality of being an eternal child who seemed immortal.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *