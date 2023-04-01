The best reactions on Twitter to the match between Boca and Instituto for Date 8 of the LPF

On Date 9 of the Professional Football League (LPF), River, at the Monumental Stadium, defeated Unión de Santa Fe 1-0 with a goal from Nacho Fernández and established itself at the top of the championship with a great level of play of the team, mainly Enzo Pérez. Martín Demichelis’s team largely dominated the game but did not capitalize on all the situations they had in front of the Tatengue goal, which despite having suffered an (unusual) expulsion, put pressure on the team from the red band. This was the match prior to the debut in the Copa Libertadores 2023 against The Strongest at the height of Bolivia next Tuesday.
Below we leave you the best reactions on Twitter of the Millionaire’s triumph that left him as the sole leader of the LPF:
A ball girl helped Nico de la Cruz serve and he took advantage of the opportunity to create the millionaire team’s first goal on Friday night at the Monumental.
The midfielder is recovering a very good level after a weak start to the 2023 season. Now, he is the linchpin of the midfield for Martín Demichelis’ team, who has been playing very well in recent games.
The first cold of 2023 arrived but despite this, the fans of the Millionaire were present at the Monumental to encourage Martín Demichelis’s team against Unión. An incredible new postcard in this new stadium.
On a new anniversary for the Malvinas War, the Monumental paid a very nice tribute to the heroes who gave their lives for Argentina.
Machuca was sent off after 66 minutes of play after having headed Enzo Díaz in an isolated play on the left wing of the millionaire team. It made more than one remember the same one that Zidane gave Materazzi in the 2006 final.