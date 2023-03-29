Ridiculed from time to time as “Trash TV”, today many enjoy it: unscripted formats are becoming increasingly popular. The programs are also on the rise on the major streaming platforms – so it’s time to take a look at the best reality formats in the stream.

Dome formats, cooking shows or game shows: there are now reality formats in all possible variations. They all have a documentary character in common, because there is no script here. This is how it happens grotesque, touching and amusing sceneswhich only creates real life and no screenwriter could write. Many of the popular TV formats are now also in the major streaming services represent. In some cases, they can only be called up there, or even before they are broadcast on television. We show you, which reality formats offer the most entertainment from the respective providers. The best reality formats on RTL+ Temptation Island On the island of temptation put four couples their relationship to the test. For two weeks they have to say goodbye to their partners and are put in a villa with a horde of single men or women. In the meantime, they try to convince the people they have been given of themselves and to infidelity bring to. Who passes in the end loyalty test and exit the show as a couple? At the March 30 The fifth season of “Temptation Island” begins RTL+. Prince Charming In “Prince Charming” a gay man is looking for love.

Photo: RTL

The bachelor with a difference: “Prince Charming” is looking gay man his great love. With the help of group and individual dates in the sun of Crete, he sorts out candidates one by one until the last “gentlemen’s night”. his potential dream man remains. Especially the first season is very entertaining and was even made for it awarded a Grimme Prize. On RTL+ is currently available four seasons seen from “Prince Charming”. Battle of the reality stars You take a handful more or less well-known reality starlets, fly her to Thailand and confront her with challenges – “Battle of the Reality Stars” is complete. If you don’t believe that the equation for a reality format can be that simple, this show will convince you otherwise. There are all sorts of arguments, scandals and embarrassments here, because after all, the candidates are fighting for their own airtime and a big prize money. Pure trash gold for reality lovers! The first three seasons from “Battle of the Reality Stars” are already up RTL+ available, the fourth season is to follow in April. Are You The One On “Are You The One” the classic dome show with puzzle fun combined. Twenty singles live together in one house and have the chance to win a total of 200,000 euros. But for that they need her “Perfect Match” find each other, which was determined in advance by means of personality tests. In regular challenges and “matching nights” they receive information about the couples. The German and the US version from “Are You The One” are on RTL+ available, the seasons are also partially included Paramount+. Make love, fake love RTL+ caused a stir last year with this new show concept. Ex-Bachelor candidate Yeliz Koc moved into a villa with a group of men on “Make Love, Fake Love”. Your goal: to find the great love and to leave the show together as a couple with 50,000 euros. The catch, however, is that not all men are truly single and the forgiven must be exposed. This is not so easy for the influencer, because in order to convince her that she is single, the men sometimes go quite far. “Make Love, Fake Love” is exclusive to RTL+ to see. The best reality formats on Netflix is that cake The cakes at “Is that cake?” look confusingly similar to their real-life equivalent.

Photo: Netflix

With this cooking show, the name says it all. Several hobby bakers compete against each other and try to make an everyday object like this deceptively real to bakethat the jury cannot distinguish the cake from the real object. The concept of the show is based on a viral meme and admittedly very simple, but thoroughly entertaining. The first season of whimsical baking show “Is that cake?” you find on Netflix. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reality formats in which individual more or less prominent people form the center are a Classics on American TV. So does “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, in which a series wealthy women from Beverly Hills are accompanied in their luxurious everyday life. In addition to glamor and jet set, this also contains a lot of course drama and gossip. There are now twelve seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, you can watch two of them Netflix see. Too hot to handle Abstinence is required in this dating show: a group of singles travel for one Show full of parties and hot flirts on an island, but quickly gets one Ban on all kinds of tenderness imposed. Anyone who kisses or touches lewdly will reduce the prize money waiting at the end of the show. Instead, the participants should profound connection build up, which turns out to be a challenge for most. At Netflix Various international adaptations of “Too Hot to Handle” are available, meanwhile also a German version. The best reality formats at Joyn How Fake is Your Love? In Mallorca several couples move in together and try to convince each other of their love. There are also among the candidates fake couples, which must be unmasked by the real couples in order to win – corresponding to the title question “How Fake is Your Love?”. The viewers in front of the screen can also guess and decide Which couple do they buy their love from?. All six episodes of the first season “How Fake is Your Love?” is available in the stream Joyn. Marriage at first sight In “Marriage at First Sight” the couples meet in front of the altar for the first time.

Photo: SAT.1/Christoph Assmann

In this reality show, the singles don’t just want to be hooked up, they want to be direct give the yes word! They place their happiness in the hands of experts who send them down the aisle with a rationally very compatible partner. After marriage, they go on honeymoon together, where married couples meet really get to know. Thanks to the reverse dating format, happy couples have actually found each other. On Joyn you will find nine German seasons of “Marriage at First Sight” as well as a British and Australian version. Catfish: The TV Show It is well known that internet dating has its share of failures and dangers. Which online scammersso-called “catfish” could be lurking for you, and above all who is behind it, revealed the show of the same name. Each episode, Nev and Max take on a different single who thinks he’s been betrayed by his virtual counterpart. Often follows in the end the rude awakeningbut sometimes there is a happy ending. In the media library of Joyn Four seasons of “Catfish: the TV Show” are currently available. The best reality formats at Paramount+ RuPaul’s Drag Race Starting out as a low-budget show, RuPaul’s Drag Race has grown into a… international success developed and multiple Emmys won. On the show, contestants must complete a variety of outfit, catwalk, and lipsync challenges to be named “Drag Superstar” by RuPaul. There are now quite a few spin-offs and international offshoots of the show, too “Drag Race Germany” should be up soon Paramount+ appear. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” gives up Paramount+, RTL+ and Netflix to see. Germany shore What Snooki, Pauly D and Co. can do should not be difficult in this country either. At least that’s what they’re trying to prove with the reality show “Germany Shore”, which is about a German offshoot of the party show “Jersey Shore” acts. A pack of party-mad singles is put in a villa and spends Party nights marked by excess alcoholsexual attraction and a dose of arguments. There are extravagant parties on “Germany Shore” with two seasons Paramount+ to see. Dating Naked In “Dating Naked” a single man and a single woman meet one multitude of singles, which you can get to know under the palm trees in the best weather. The highlight of the matter: All participants pull at the beginning of the show blank! Together with the covers, the inhibitions and first feelings arise. You can find the first season of the German edition of “Dating Naked” in the stream Paramount+.