The best word games for iOS and Android

Codycross crossword The crossword puzzle is one of the most popular word games in the world. First published in the American newspaper New York World in 1913, the crossword maintained to this day and is now also available digitally in various versions. One of these versions is Codycross Crossword. The app combines the classic game with a modern look and some additional elements that should make the experience even more varied. If we are starting Codycross for the first time, we will start with the backstory familiarized. Here we learn from a us benevolent alien, who had to make an emergency landing on Earth and now wants to learn more about humanity. We will help him by solving crossword puzzles. But Codycross doesn’t just offer us colorful crossword puzzles. Instead, there are always new subject areas that we can solve. All puzzles move within a theme. If we create a level, new ones will be added. Next to the puzzle fun Codycross also offers something for the eye. The worlds are designed extremely lovingly, although they have virtually no value in terms of play. The crossword puzzles themselves play according to the well-known scheme. We get different large grid served, which has to be filled with letters or words. The virtual keyboard not only allows us to type, but also shows the respective hint for the selected row. Codycross is basically free, but it hits us hard a lot of advertising to. To get rid of these, there is a subscription, which is not exactly cheap at 4.49 euros per week or 10.99 euros per month. Codycross Crossword is free for iOS and Android available.

NYT Games One of the most well-known publications in the world, the New York Times, has a whole armada of puns to offer. Collected in the NYT Games app, the newspaper offers one right here series of games that enjoy great popularity. The classic, the New York Times crossword, must of course not be missing here. The crossword puzzle, which appears daily in the printed version, can be completed digitally here. Visually, one sticks to the paper version and has not drifted too much into modernity. Nevertheless, the digital version can be played in a relaxed manner. The relevant information about the row is displayed above the keyboard. If we want to focus on fields, we can zoom freely. From Monday to Saturday it increases difficulty level the riddle. In addition to the classic, the New York Times combines other games in the app that have caused a sensation in the past. There would be, among other things Wordle, which exploded in 2022 and was bought outright by the Times due to its success. Here we have to guess the 5 letters of a word in 6 attempts. is also popular Spelling Bee, where as many words as possible have to be created from individual letters arranged like a honeycomb. are also there Sudoku and a mini version of the crossword puzzle. As a fan of Spelling Bee and Wordle, the app is one of my personal favourites. For some German-speaking users, it may be a disadvantage that the app is only available in English language is held. The free version of the app is equipped with advertising, for 89.99 euros a year you can get the entire selection with the All Access Pass. NYT Games is free for iOS and Android available.

Voortle und wordle.at Certainly one of the most popular word games at the moment is Wordle. While the original was adopted by The New York Times and can still be played there, it is not ideal for German-speaking players. Shortly after the hype started, however, German offshoots appeared that took over the concept 1:1. One of the few apps still available here is Voortle, which is next to Deutsch also offers French, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese. Voortle also offers several variants that bring some variety and additional challenges to everyday Wordle. In addition to the classic variant with 5 letters, we can also use 4, 6 or 7 letters play. Otherwise, stick to the original version. Letters can be inserted over 6 rows, the combinations must make sense and the correct letters are marked in color. Although Voortle seems to have a reasonable command of the German language, there was sometimes confusion in the test. The app seems to have problems with umlauts and some brands, such as Apple, also use it as a German word. If you want to save yourself these annoyances and the advertising, which can be removed for 6.99 euros, wordle.at to become happy. Although there is no native app here, the game works wonderfully in the browser. The Web-App is true to the original and so far I have not noticed any incorrect words. Those who have activated cookies can follow their own series of successes. Voortle is free for iOS and Android available. wordle.at is available free of charge as a web app.

Word Crush The game Word Crush is much less well-known, but just as entertaining. At first glance, Word Crush is reminiscent of the classic Tetris. Except for towers made of blocks, the 2 games have nothing in common. Word Crush is about finding words in the jumble of letters. At the beginning of each round we are presented with a new interface consisting of dozens of towers of letters. Words are hidden in these towers that we have to look for. If we find a word, we can mark it by swiping over the matching letters. Found words and the corresponding letters are then pulled out of the tower and thereby create new word combinations. Word Crush can be played solo or competitively with others, depending on your needs. The progress can then be compared at any time via a separate ranking. While I personally don’t like Word Crush visually, the gameplay could hardly be better. The mechanics are simple, the puzzles are also suitable for in between thanks to their compact structure and the choice of words helps to expand the vocabulary. Word Crush is free for iOS and Android available.