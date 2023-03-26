“The Biggest Loser”: Why candidate Pia made EVERYONE speechless

Shock moment in the weight loss show!

Among the candidates of “Life made easy – The Biggest Loser(Sat. 1) nerves are on edge. Camp manager Dr. Christine Theiss (43) hardly gives her protégés a break. Several challenges were on the agenda in episode eight. In the end, participant Pia caused stunned faces.

Just two weeks ago, the 29-year-old injured her foot badly, but still didn’t want to give up and stayed on the show. Fighting continued in teams of two. But top performance was not required every time. The duos shouldn’t leave each other’s side for a minute, even in their free time. Theiss: “It is very important that you work here as a couple. And that is only possible if you get to know each other really well.”

Silke (left) complains to coach Sigrid Ilumaa about team partner Pia Photo: Sat. 1

Salvo (37) and Thorsten (42) had fewer problems with it. Both: “It’s not an issue for us.” Others didn’t see it that easily. It soon broke between Valentina (34) and Laura (24). Pia also had to listen to a lot. Her camp partner Silke (40) always felt left alone by her comrade-in-arms. You: “I think that Pia is too limited to just one group of people.”

What was meant was Salvo and Thorsten, with whom Pia, according to her team partner, much prefers to hang out. The frustration was great. Silke: “I expect her to motivate us as a team.” In fact, from a personal point of view, Pia had good reasons to distance herself. Because Silke, according to her explanation, would like to rule over others. Pia in private to coach Sigrid Ilumaa (42): “We listen to music in the gym. Then she decides which one is switched off again.” Or another example: “When I want to get up in the morning, she says: ‘No, we’re not getting up yet. We stay down.’”

Silke (left) and Pia got together to fight the pounds Photo: Sat. 1

For the next matches, however, both got together again. Non-stop fitness exercises should shed more kilos. In addition, the candidates had to secure each other with a rope during a task. It would soon become clear whether all the effort was reflected on the scales.

Almost everyone was able to celebrate at the end. Leon (25) had lost more than five kilos, Philipp more than four and Ása at least two and a half kilos. Only Pia got it really hard when she was weighed. She was in good spirits beforehand, although her departure would also mean Silke’s. Pia still optimistic at first: “I know that we worked well. So I wouldn’t have anything to blame myself for.”

But neither she nor the rest had expected that number. Her scale showed a lean weight loss result of just 700 grams. Everyone was shocked by that – the coaches as well as all the other candidates. Coach Ramin Abtin (50) couldn’t believe it, but was the first to find his tongue again. “What’s that?” Others just couldn’t find the words, Pia had fought so hard.

She about the shock moment: “I couldn’t feel or think anything. I looked at the number and thought: ‘Now that’s a joke!’” Sigrid Ilumaa also tore his hair, but couldn’t find an explanation. Instead, just disappointment and a lot of sympathy from her. “0.7 kilos for everything that Pia has done …” The candidate and team partner Silke cried goodbye.

Sigrid (left) and Ramin cannot believe their candidate’s weight loss result Photo: Sat. 1

You are now fighting at home for the dream figure.