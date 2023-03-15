The BMW I5 will be the first all-electric in the 5 series

The German car manufacturer BMW has updated its launch plans for electric cars for both the near term and the short term. First up is the I5, big sister to the popular I3, which will be the first car in the 5 series with an all-electric powertrain.

The i5 premiered at the same time as the eighth generation of the 5 Series with an internal combustion engine and hybrid system, and shares most other components with them. BMW says that the new generation has become more comfortable and has more dynamic driving characteristics.

BMW chairman Oliver Zipse says that the I4 M50 was the company’s single best-selling car in 2022 and that the I5 will also be released in a performance model under the M brand. The 5 series will be sold as all-electric, plug-in hybrid, mild hybrid and combustion engine only.