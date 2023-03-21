The boss of the company behind ChatGPT is “a little scared” of ChatGPT

Sam Altman, president of the company behind ChatGPT and GPT-4, fears that AIs will increase disinformation campaigns and cyberattacks.

They can already generate true-to-life text or images, and continue to improve at a phenomenal rate. Should we worry about the spectacular progress of artificial intelligence? Yes, according to… the boss of OpenAI, the structure behind ChatGPT, GPT-4 and other AI models among the most powerful and popular today.

“We’re a little scared of it,” Sam Altman said in an interview with the American channel ABC Newsadding despite everything, “I think people should be happy about it.”

The creator of ChatGPT presents artificial intelligence as “the best technology that humanity has ever designed”. But if the AIs will end up, according to him, by showing “the collective power and the creativity” of humanity, they can also be used for much less noble uses.

Explosion of misinformation

“I am particularly worried that these models could be used for large-scale disinformation”, in particular underlined Sam Altman with the American media. AIs like ChatGPT can for example be used to generate very credible fake articles.

Dangers that OpenAI had already raised in a report in Januarywho believed that “language models will be useful to propagandists and are likely to transform online influence operations.”

“Now that (AIs) are getting better at writing code, (they) could be used to carry out cyberattacks,” the executive added. They can already make phishing text messages and emails more credible and sophisticated.

“Society has a limited time to react”

Sam Altman recalls that OpenAI tools are moderated to limit the creation of illegal, dangerous or malicious content. OpenAI, for example, conducted tests to ensure that GPT-4 would not attempt to take over the world by escaping its creators. But Internet users regularly find new ways to circumvent these security measures.

“One thing that worries me is that we will not be the only creators of this technology, fears Sam Altman. There will be others who will not set the same security limits as us.”

Sam Altman highlights in particular the risk of authoritarian governments developing their own versions of these models. The Chinese giant Baidu, for example, unveiled its ChatGPT-inspired language model, and Vladimir Putin reportedly declared in 2017 that whoever came to dominate the AI ​​sector “would become the master of the world”, according to Russian state media RT.

“Society has a limited time to figure out how to react to them, how to regulate them,” warns Sam Altman regarding AI players.

In that case, why make systems as powerful as ChatGPT available to anyone? “If we developed this in secret in our lab and released GPT-7 into the world all at once… I think it would cause a lot more problems,” explained Sam Altman, for whom “people need time to adapt, to get used to the technology and understand what the flaws are and how to limit them.”