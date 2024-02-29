The British royal house, on Kate Middleton’s health: We will only provide significant updates

The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned surgery on her abdominals. The operation was successful and he is expected to remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days before returning home to continue his recovery. With that statement, the British royal house warned about a health problem of Kate Middleton about which there has hardly been any concrete information.

For this reason, speculation has been constant and it has even been theorized about whether she could be in a coma and intubated. In this regard, to avoid the proliferation of insipid rumors, Kensington Palace has issued a new statement, thus addressing all those voices. who misinform about the state of health of the wife of the heir, Prince William.

Ms informacin The informative silence on the part of Kensington Palace is fueling all kinds of rumors about why the Princess of Wales was admitted.

The Mail on Sunday’s royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, said that the now Princess of Wales became very angry with her husband and complained to him.

Kensington Palace made clear the timeline for the princess’s recovery in January and we will only provide significant updates. That guide remainsthey report in a statement that has been published exclusively Page Six. In addition, various sources suggest that Middleton is currently fine.

The absence of Prince William

Related news

While Kate Middleton’s health makes all the headlines in the United Kingdom, any movement by her husband is marked as suspicious. Just last Tuesday, the prince was not at the funeral mass of King Constantine of Greece, citing personal reasons. It should be remembered that William is the visible face of the British royal house while his father, Charles III, is being treated for the cancer he suffers from.

Even so, the fact that it was not in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle had nothing to do with Kate Middleton’s health, as was reported from Kensington Palace. For this reason, and until informed otherwise, the reappearance of the Princess of Wales continues to be dated for Easter.