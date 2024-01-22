The Buffalo Bills and their way of being left breathless in the postseason

ORCHARD PARK-. A different season, but the same feeling of sadness. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills They know this feeling very well.

“Here, there, it doesn’t matter,” the Bills quarterback admitted. “Losing sucks. I do not know what else to say”.

Buffalo (12-7) showed enough determination in 2023 and won its last five games to claim its fourth consecutive AFC East Division title. But the Bills fell short of their most recent goal Sunday in a 27-24 loss in the divisional round — again — and to the Kansas City Chiefs — again.

It is the third year in a row that the Bills’ season has ended in this round of the postseason and in three of the last four years it has been the Chiefs who have eliminated them, with losses in 2020 and 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Two years ago, it was “13 seconds” — the time it took Patrick Mahomes to lead his team to the tying field goal. This time the Bills remembered two words from his history of suffering: too open.

Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal with 1:43 left and the Chiefs ran out the clock. Too open became an infamous phrase when Scott Norwood missed a 47-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds of a 20-19 Super Bowl loss to the New York Giants on January 27, 1991.

“I feel bad,” Bass admitted. “This one really hurts.”

Everyone hurts in Buffalo, a team led by one of the most exciting quarterbacks and who found a new way to stay close.

“I am incredibly disappointed. I mean, you put so much time into it, into the season and more into this game and the preparation for it. And to come out and not have the performance we expected is extremely disappointing and frustrating,” said coach Sean McDermott.

There were enough stories in defeat.

McDermott lost to his mentor, Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who gave him his first opportunity by signing him to his team with Philadelphia in 1999.

Reid credited McDermott by saying, “An all-time classic. Whenever we face Sean, he always defines himself until the end”

For Allen, it was losing to a good friend and occasional golf partner in Patrick Mahomes, who comforted Allen.

“I told him, ‘Great year.’ I’ve been on the other side,” Mahomes said. “He played with everything to give them the opportunity to win until the end. Only that we managed to come out with the victory in the end.”

Bass’ kick almost certainly wouldn’t have guaranteed a win — or even overtime. The Chiefs received the ball with almost two minutes left and two timeouts. In the “13 seconds” game, Buffalo let the lead go and allowed Mahomes and the offense to advance 44 yards in two plays and ended up losing in overtime.

Asked if this loss was harder to accept, center Mitch Morse said: “No, it’s always hard.”

Source: AP