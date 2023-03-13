The business of the year: how much do Argentines save when they change car or truck tires in Uruguay

Cross the pond to change the tires of the auto The truck at a cheaper price became a trend last year, when to the shortage of supply in Argentina, due to lack of imports and obstacles to production, the high prices that doubled the values ​​compared to the neighboring country.

The difference was so great that not even counting fuel and hotel (although you can go and return in the day) the costs were equalized, for which, those who had very worn tires and could change them and return with the four new ones, opted for making that decision.

The truth is that the situation has not changed, and although union conflicts have subsided, many people are still looking for benefits for their pocket and they still take accounts and ask for budgets to find out where it is best to change the tires. In addition, even the same Uruguayan vendors are increasingly prepared to serve Argentines who go for a day just to fulfill this diligence.

All this, despite the fact that entering a purchase from abroad implies paying 50% of the value at Customs, where controls have become increasingly strict.

Tires in Uruguay, much cheaper than in Argentina

We make several calls and inquiries to different points of sale in the neighboring country, where there are tailor-made promotions for Argentines and for the change of the four tires a good discount is made. We compare different sizes and brands, for all types of vehicles: from a small car or SUV to a truck.

For example, a size 205/70/r16, used for example by a small SUV like the Chevrolet Tracker, from the Continental ContiProContact brand, is sold in Uruguay for $229. That is, an Argentine, at the blue exchange rate, will need $84.730. In Argentina, the same model is priced at 195.990 pesos.

Tires are cheaper in Uruguay.

In this way, in Uruguay changing the four will imply an expense of US$916 or $338,920, which with a 10% discount for paying in cash is 305,028 pesos. While buying four tires in Argentina, the value is 783,960 pesos.

We also went out to ask for a tire for a pickup truck, taking into account the high Argentine demand. The reference is a measurement of 265/65r17, in this case, the brand Pirelli Scorpion ATR LT from a Toyota Hilux. The value in the neighboring country is u$s324, that is, 119,880 pesos. In Argentina, the same brand and measure comes out $242.589 pesos.

That is, a purchase in Uruguay of four units costs $479,520, while in Argentina the value is 970,356 pesos.

We take other options for a small car or utility of the Citroën Berlingo type, and this is the case of a Bridgestone Ecopia 175/65r14 tire, which has a value of US$104 in Uruguay, that is, $38,480, while in Argentina it costs 87,006 pesos; while a Michelin Primacy 4 205/55 r16 costs $156 or $57,720 in the neighboring country and $104,000 locally.

To extend the life of your car or truck tires, it is important to monitor the pressure.

In this way, we see that the price differences continue and changing tires is more expensive in Argentina, to the point that it practically doubles the values.

What “not to do” when changing the tires of your car or truck

at the time of change the tires, it is logical to look for a price and, perhaps, opt for a cheaper brand if you need to lower your budget. However, something that is not convenient is to alter the original measurements of those that bring the cars or trucks.

While many people want lower profiles or wider decks, it’s not a cosmetic issue, each measurement has a function.

To take this into account, we review some basic concepts to know what aspect each of the inscriptions that the tires have on their side represents.

Each number on your tire has a function.

• He 205 tells you the width of the tire in millimeters, so it would be 20.5 cm wide. Measurement is made from the widest part of the flank on one side to the widest part on the other side. The greater the width, the greater the grip and stability, but also the greater the consumption. In rain, greater risk of aquaplaning.

• He 55 refers to the profile. The profile is the aspect ratio of the tire, given by the height and the width. The profile in this case is 55% of the width of the tire.

• The R means that the tire is of the radial type.

• He 16 is the measurement of the tire expressed in inches. The larger the tire, the more power it will take to move it.

• He 91W is the load index of the tire and the maximum speed that it can withstand. For this, there is a relationship table where each number and letter have a meaning.