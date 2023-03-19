The calendar of the next 5 Real Madrid matches after their defeat against FC Barcelona

After an embarrassing match at the Camp Nou, Real Madrid says goodbye to LaLiga. Madrid found themselves with a goal at the start of the game and from then on we didn’t see anything else from them, perhaps it could be because of the horrible game that Karim Benzema played.
It was completely below, it is not up to what is required today to play for Real Madrid. The final result was 2-1 and half a league for Barcelona.
After FC Barcelona will come the national team break, and Real Madrid will go back to work against Real Valladolid. A priori a team that should be able to win without problems given the situation of the pucelanos.
They will meet again with FC Barcelona in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. In the first leg they lost 0-1 at home and Ancelotti’s situation changed. He knows that if he wins in the Cup, he will only have the argument of the Champions League to continue next year.
After the Copa del Rey tie, Madrid will play against Villarreal, a team that always puts the team coached by Ancelotti in serious trouble. We could see him beating them in the second leg of the World Cup and suffering in the Copa del Rey with a comeback included.
After getting a pass to the quarterfinals against Liverpool, Real Madrid will have the first leg at the Bernabéu against Chelsea. Graham Potter’s men are not going through their best moment, as they drew again this weekend at home. Key match for the future of the tie.
Real Madrid’s fifth game will be on their visit to Cádiz to play matchday 28 of LaLiga, a game where Ancelotti’s men should have no problem getting all three points.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Time
|
competition
|
Valladolid
|
april 2
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Liga
|
Barcelona
|
5th of April
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Copa del Rey
|
Villarreal
|
April 8
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Liga
|
Chelsea
|
April 12th
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Champions
|
Cadiz
|
April 16th
|
15:00 in Spain, 11:00 in Argentina and 8:00 in Mexico
|
