The Central Bank defines an increase in rates and analyzes accelerating the daily mini-devaluation

“High probability. Very high“This is how a key official of the economic team responds, strictly off the record, when iProfesional asks him if the Central Bank will raise the prices again interest rates of reference at the Board meeting this morning.

More than the moment -whether it will actually be in today’s meeting or next week-, the debate in the institution chaired by Miguel Pesce is focused on the magnitude of the upward adjustment of interest rates.

The increase in the cost of money has an undeniable impact on the economy and on the costs of companies, which then transfer this increase in financing to the prices of their goods and services.

The official consulted admits the concern that exists in the economic team for the jump in the inflation -which in February reached 6.6% and which It looks worse for this month of Marchaccording to the official projections themselves- and due to the negative impact of this scenario on economic activity.

The debate on the rise in the interest rate lies in the request of the Monetary Fund for Argentina to maintain a “positive real interest rate” (that beats inflation). The current rate -75% per year, which is equivalent to an effective annual rate of 107%- has already fallen short of annual inflation, which has already climbed to 102.5% and will be higher next month, when the CPI for March is known.

A five-point rise in the reference rate -from 75% to 80% per year- would be a conservative move in the current context of accelerating inflation. It would bring the “effective annual rate” closer to 120%. Thus, it would be above annual inflation for the month of February.

The BCRA, closer to announcing a rise in interest rates.

“In the current context, we have no other alternative to contain the gap and that the demand for money does not weaken further,” analyzes the same source from the economic team.

Dollar: Is an adjustment coming in the “crawling peg”?

Along with the increase in interest rates, the IMF has been calling for an acceleration in the rate of daily mini-devaluations. The so-called “crawling peg“.

Until now, Sergio Massa and Miguel Pesce had been resisting that chance. Justly, the minister and the head of the BCRA say that this measure would cause more inflation. A stronger rise in the dollar would leave the foreign exchange market practically without anchors. The only support, so to speak, is the super trap that prevents further dollarization.

Without sufficient dollars in the reserves, an acceleration of the “crawling” will accelerate the pressures on prices.

In February, the BCRA raised the wholesale dollar by 5.4%, below the 6.6% inflation rate. In January, the official exchange rate had moved 5.6%, four tenths below the CPI for that month.

It is clear that the official exchange rate has been delayedand the Fund calls for a faster update.

Experts warn that the price of the official dollar is behind.

The Washington technicians, in line with what a large part of the local economists think, they believe that the exchange rate is already 30% behind. Even low, some Wall Street banks consider that the delay exceeds that level.

The underlying issue is that the price level rises faster than expected and the Government should take measures to avoid a worsening of the exchange situation.

“It is not the IMF; it is reality that is putting pressure on the government,” says a renowned banker, who negotiated the last debt swap in pesos, who prefers anonymity in his WhatsApp dialogue with iProfessional.

Fair prices, under the magnifying glass

“We signed agreements so that food prices rise less than 4% per month, and the rise in food exceeds 10% in the conurbano. It is not going,” says the source of the economic cabinet.

From Massa’s team they do not give clues about the next steps. It is clear that they do not have too many tools to slow down price rises. One official even accepts that a temporary freeze would make things worse.

In the midst of the acceleration of the inflationary dynamics in the products of the basic basket, the relationship between the Government and the companies became tense. Last week, the office of Matías Tombolini, Secretary of Commerce, witnessed a veritable parade of leading companies.

The Government, on alert due to the sharp rise in food inflation.

The main concern in those meetings was the foreign exchange shortagewhich in day-to-day practice translates into greater obstacles to imports of inputs for the production of essential products.

The difference in prices between the products sold in traditional shops -neighborhood- and those offered in the supermarket gondolas is increasing.

A report by the consulting firm Scentia -specialized in mass consumption- reveals that the price differential for food and beverages, and also for cleaning and personal hygiene items, is at its all-time high.

Never before, since the appearance of international supermarket chains in the 1990s, has the price gap been as wide as it is now.

According to Scentia, prices in stores and supermarkets are around 33% more expensive, on average, than in large supermarket chains.