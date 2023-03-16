The Central Bank raised the interest rate of fixed terms by three points: now they will pay 78% per year

The Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) decided today to increase the monetary policy rate that defines the interest paid by fixed terms by 300 basis points, which will now rise to 78% annual nominal (TNA).

The decision was made after the consumer price index registered a 6.6% rise in February.

The monetary policy rate is applied through the yield of 28-day Liquidity Bills (Leliq), the BCRA’s main instrument to regulate monetary aggregates, which as of today will yield 78% annually, instead of the 75%

In this way, the traditional fixed terms of up to 10 million pesos will go from yielding 6.25% to 6.5% monthly, for deposits with a maturity of 30 days, while the effective annual rate (TEA) of a term of these characteristics will be 112.9% per year.

“The BCRA will continue to monitor the evolution of the general price level, the dynamics of the exchange market and the monetary aggregates in order to calibrate its rate policy,” the BCRA said in a statement.

At the same time, the overnight repo rate remained unchanged at 72% annual nominal and the regulated lending interest rates corresponding to preferential lines for MSMEs and credit cards.

The last time the BCRA had raised the monetary policy rate was in mid-September, when it ordered a 750 basis point increase in the yield on its remunerated liabilities, which went from 69.5% to 75% per year, a level defined by the remuneration of time deposits, interest rates for credits and other financing costs in pesos.

In total, the Central Bank has applied four interest rate increases since July 2022: a rise of 800 points on July 28, which went from 52 to 60% per year; on August 11, a rise of 950 points, to reach 69.5% per year; on September 15 another rise, of 750 points, to go from 69.5% to 75% per year; and 300 points today, to go from 75 to 78% annually.