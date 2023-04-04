The characters of 31 minutes become people thanks to Artificial Intelligence

One of the most important Chilean series in Latin America is 31 minutes, a wacky, wacky puppet newscast that delighted for four seasons and one movie. But thanks to Artificial Intelligence, the dolls became people: the result is fantastic.

“We asked Artificial Intelligence what 31-minute characters would look like on a 1970s newsreel,” he wrote. Luis Castillo, TikTok user.

To create them, Castillo worked with Midjourney, the AI ​​that generates images according to the textual descriptions requested by the designers.

The user explains that in his description he wrote to represent them as people from the 70s because “31 minutes is inspired in a Chilean newscast from the 70s called 60 minutes”.

Wonderful play.

The funny video of the 31-minute characters turned into people

In the tik tok video appear Sock with Rhombosman, Glove, VonBola Ball, Juanin Juan Harry, Uncle Pelao, Uncle Horace, Patana Mario, Hugo Guaripolo, Polycarp Avendaño, Juan Carlos Bodoque and Tulio Trivino Like human beings from 70s TV.

The reactions of the users on TikTok did not wait: the publication is close to 3 thousand likes, exceeding 100 comments.

“I just love it, because that’s exactly how I imagined the ball,” wrote Hugo de Payns. While Cindy Merino Vignolo noted: “I loved! Although they have stolen the rhombuses from Sock with Rombosman, haha ​​”.

Created by Álvaro Díaz, Pedro Peirano and Juan Manuel Egaña for Aplaplac, the 31-minute series captivated children and young people with his absurd and sarcastic humor, parodying, as Castillo well remembered, 60 minutes.

He had three seasons in his first term, from 2003 to 2006, and in 2008 he had his own movie. There was a fourth season between 2014 and 2015.

Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network y Boomerang transmitieron 31 minutes for Latin America.