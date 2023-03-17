The Chemical Brothers throw a party on their first song in two years

Wow, 2023 started everything that it gives for music fans. To begin with, we say this because of the concert and festival that is coming up, but also because of all the raffled releases that we have heard and that will come in the coming months. However, we did not expect The Chemical Brothers will return with new music under their arms.

As you will remember, In 2019 this legendary British duo made up of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons released their ninth studio album, No Geography. With this album they returned to Mexico to give a couple of shows, but since then, The Chemical Brothers were somewhat quiet and with a low profile.

The Chemical Brothers tocando en el festival All Points East 2022/Foto: Getty Images

The Chemical Brothers throw a party with “No Reason”, their first song in two years

It was not until 2021 when The Chemical Brothers released their most recent song, “The Darkness That You Fear”. However, after two years without releasing anything new, They come back after two years with a single called “No Reason”which to be very honest, is a real gem that will make you feel like you’re in an old school rave.

So you will have an idea, the song (which The Chemical Brothers were playing in their last concerts and DJ sets) It is a roller coaster of emotions, which, like the game, rises and falls from a sticky beat with a funky vibe that grows.. And yes, inevitably, “No Reason” will have them take out their forbidden steps.

The Chemical Brothers playing “No Reason” at the Cala Mijas 2022 festival/Photo: Getty Images

Another interesting part of The Chemical Brothers’ new role is that, according to NME, this song was mastered in Dolby Atmos sound within the iconic Abbey Road Studios by none other than Giles Martinthe son of the legendary George Martin and who also brought The Beatles’ catalog to this immersive audio format.

The Chemical Brothers also released a video clip for “No Reason”which had the direction of Adam Smith y Marcus Lyall, those in charge of the visuals at the duo’s concerts. In this video we see several images of a surreal choreography –created and performed by the Gecko Theater–, who appeared in the most recent shows of the group and they are crazy.

Last but not least, various media reports that The Chemical Brothers are working on their next record material, although there are still no more details about it. But while we wait for them to clear this up, Throw a party below to the beat of “No Reason”:

It may interest you