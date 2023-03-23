This Thursday, March 23, France 3 offers to (re) see the TV movie Les enfants du secret with Lucie Lucas. What is this unit about? Is it worth a look? We tell you everything.
While TF1 continues to broadcast its event series Prometheus (our opinion), France 3 plays the card of caution by offering, this Thursday, March 23, a rebroadcast, that of the TV movie children of the secret. It was in January 2019 that the public channel offered this unit for the first time, with success since it brought together 4.6 million curious people for 21.3% of the public present in front of its television screen. It must be said that in the first role, viewers found a well-known face – and above all very appreciated: Lucie Lucas. The star of Clem (will there be a season 13?) there is an archaeologist, Sabine Derrac.
The children of the secret (France 3): what is the fiction about with Lucie Lucas broadcast this Thursday March 23?
The story of this fiction begins with the inauguration of the crypt of the Saint-Michel basilica. This is where Sabine, an archaeologist (played by Lucie Lucas) discovers a skeleton covered in a red dress. Above all, the corpse is wearing a jewel that belonged to his mother, who died 35 years earlier in an accident… At first, the police leaned towards a macabre joke. But shortly after, a body surrounded by bandages is found on the banks of the Garonne. Pierre Danrémont (Pierre-Yves Bon), captain at the SRPJ, decides to take the matter in hand. He will help Sabine unlock the secrets of her origins…
The children of the secret (France 3): should we watch the fiction with Lucie Lucas broadcast this Thursday March 23? Our opinion
If at first glance, the web of children of the secret seems sewn with white thread, the surprises are linked in this investigation provided in twists and turns. Above all, the Lucie Lucas / Pierre-Yves Bon duo works wonderfully, she as a young orphan and he as a police captain who does not seem insensitive to her charm. We should also note that, as is often the case in France 3 fiction and its essential Murders at…Bordeaux and its surroundings are a beautiful setting for this well-made fiction.