Miguel Torres has made publicly known the chronic illness he suffers. He has done it through the official channels of the Tacha Beauty beauty center. The former Real Madrid, Getafe and Mlaga player, among other clubs, has revealed that he suffers from a skin condition known as rosaceawhich has been going on for several years, although I found the solution inside this center after trying everything.

I have had rosacea and blemish problems for years, I have been trying everything and this treatment changed my skin completely. Fast, effective and my face has only been red for a couple of days. Without a doubt, repeat insurance, declared to the clinic about the benefits of the treatment Roscea Revolutionto which patients who suffer from this skin disease undergo.

This is rosacea, a condition that has no cure

Patients diagnosed with rosacea must take external factors into account, such as sun exposure, to prevent redness and rashes on the skin. Most of the time it usually appears on the face. This is not all, this condition can also cause small lumps of pus, pustules, or dilated blood vessels.

The most common symptoms, which can last for weeks or months, are burning and itching in the areas affected by rosacea. This means that it can be confused with other dermatological disorders such as acne or dermatitis.

Another aspect to highlight is that rosacea does not have an explanation that indicates the reason why it appears. It can be treated due to a genetic cause, a massive and exaggerated response of the immune system or factors from your daily life. There is also no definitive cure.although there are ways, such as Miguel Torres’ treatment, to make the skin look better.

