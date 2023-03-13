The City of La Plata Half Marathon arrives in May

On Sunday, May 21, the La Plata Half Marathonthe most attractive competitive distance for running fans and lovers.

The tour of 21 kilometers will have its starting point (from 8) and arrival in Plaza Moreno and it will have a mostly flat circuit, in which you can also enjoy the 10-kilometer modality.

The competition will include official technical shirt, finisher medal, prizes for the winners of different categories and other surprises. Soon, Those who wish to participate can register through the official website of the race.

While, the delivery of kits for the La Plata City Half Marathon Expo will be held at the Pasaje Dardo Rochaon Friday, May 19 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, May 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.