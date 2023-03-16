The classic Gymnastics-Students that paralyzes La Plata: this is how Morales and Zapiola beat it

This Sunday the city of La Plata will hold a new edition of the La Plata classic between Gimnasia and Estudiantes, in a forest stadium that will surely look full and will only have the presence of Lobo fans.

The truth is that after an organization of the Professional Soccer League, Leonardo Morales and Franco Zapiola spoke with the press in the run-up to a key duel for both teams.

In his first statements, Morales, a man of experience before the appearance of so many kids in Sebastián Romero’s team, remarked: “We know that it is an important game and we are preparing ourselves in the best way and to bring joy to the people” .

Along the same lines, he added: “We are all new players, we have to take advantage of the desire, accompanied by experience. The boys are advised, they are spoken to. They know that the City is paralyzed, they will all be pending.” “The last classics, we both went out to win, to propose. We have to analyze the game well, how it is going to be played and be psyched that we are going to get a good result.” added Morales.

For his part, Zapiola, who will surely occupy a place on the substitute bench, stated: “It’s a nice game, one of those that everyone wants to play. We will try to always leave the club at the top.”

The offensive midfielder, in turn, analyzed how the match will be and how he experiences it personally: “Nobody has to go out and give anything away, far from it. We will always try to win, in all games, in all competitions that we have to play. Each game is different and it’s a separate game”.

Regarding a message for the fans, both agreed that everything be in peace and that the classic represents a party for both fans. Morales stated that “this is just a sport, it’s soccer. To the fans, enjoy. That if they have to charge, let them charge, but once the game is over, it ends there.” In turn, Zapiola said he agreed with the defender of the Wolf and added: “It’s nice that people go with their family, that they enjoy themselves. You have to try so that things don’t happen.”