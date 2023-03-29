The Climate Policy Council: Emissions must decrease faster

The council is critical of the climate policy that the government has pursued so far.

“Instead of quickly reducing emissions, the changes decided and announced so far will, on the contrary, also according to the government’s own assessment, increase emissions in the near term,” the report states.

The Climate Policy Council writes that they have been saying for several years that the climate transition must accelerate and that emissions must be reduced more, but that Sweden has lost control at the same time as the EU has tightened its targets.

“It would be remarkable and serious if the reduction now not only went too slowly, but turned in the opposite direction,” writes the council.

Zero net emissions in 2045

The Climate Policy Council is an authority consisting of eight researchers who are tasked with evaluating whether the government’s overall policy contributes to or hinders the possibility of reaching the climate goals that the Riksdag adopted in 2018.

The overarching climate goal is for Sweden to have zero net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2045 and thereafter achieve negative emissions.

